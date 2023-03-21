Just as any freshman would, stepping onto the field for a varsity game, Meghan Kimberling learned a lot last season.
But they weren’t the normal freshman lessons.
Kimberling has been playing at a high level for the Ninety Six softball team since she was an eighth grader. She’s started playoff games with a lot of expectations riding on her shoulders all before she turned 16.
So what did she have to learn last year?
She learned how to fight through personal adversity.
“The biggest lesson I learned was how to take care of my body and to act like every game is your last because you never know what is going to happen,” Kimberling said.
Kimberling was the Wildcats’ main starting pitcher as an eighth grader, so when the 2022 season started, they thought that position was going to be locked down for the entire season.
But injuries happen, and Kimberling missed about half of the season. She went from starting almost every game to watching her team struggle.
“During my foot injury, I realized how important pitching was, and sitting out was not fun,” Kimberling said. “When I got back, it just made me want to keep doing better and better.”
When she fully returned, the Wildcats ran through the second half of their schedule. Kimberling was in the middle of the success, going the distance in the final five games of the year. She even tossed one of those complete games just a couple of hours after learning her house had burned down.
That end-of-the-year success wasn’t a fluke. It came through a lot of hard work away from the team’s practice.
“There are a lot of nights that we stay out here after practice,” Ninety Six coach Malik Goodman said. “Obviously, a pitcher has to put in more work. When they win, it’s great for them, but when they lose, it’s pointed back to them, like the quarterback of a football team. She’s willing to stay after and get her lessons in.”
Last season was Goodman’s first year working with the Wildcats. He took over as their pitch caller, so he worked closely with Kimberling throughout the 2021-22 school year, making sure they were almost always on the same page when it came to pitching.
He even was Kimberling’s catcher during her pitching lessons, so he got the feel for her pitches and learned how and when they broke.
“Last year was really beneficial for us because a lot of the time, we were thinking the same pitch,” Goodman said. “As I’m sitting there looking at the pitch card, she’s thinking that is the pitch that she wants to throw too. I think that helps. I stay after and catch her lessons just so I can see what she’s throwing. I think that helps us a lot.
“The more experience she has the better. She’s been in those big situations before, especially as an eighth grader where she was able to showcase her talent.”
The 2023 Ninety Six softball team is an extremely young team. It doesn’t have any seniors and has just four juniors. Most of the starters are sophomores or younger.
Youth normally comes with some leadership questions, but players like Kimberling have been playing on varsity since they were in the seventh grade.
“It’s really nice. I remember playing my first game at Hillcrest (as a seventh grader) and now I’m a sophomore starting,” Kimberling said. “It just feels crazy honestly.
“We’ve been playing together ever since we were young, so we’ve worked together a lot. Them having my back behind me when I’m pitching is nice.”
Through six games, Ninety Six is 4-2 and Kimberling has already tossed two complete games in her four starts.