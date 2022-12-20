SALUDA — It’s hard to stop Jessica Means, but for a quarter, the Lady Chiefs did it.
The Saluda standout had just two points through eight minutes as the McCormick defense kept her under wraps. However, once the second quarter rolled around, Means returned to form.
The Saluda girls basketball went with her, as Means scored 14 more the rest of the way in a 48-27 Monday night victory over McCormick.
“I thought we finally kinda got going after the first quarter, kinda of a slow start, but I thought we kinda put it together in that second quarter,” Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said. “They put a little box and one on Jess, and we were able to kinda settle in with that after the first quarter.”
Following a Saluda timeout with 6:06 remaining in the second, the Lady Tigers roared. Saluda ended the quarter on a 12-2 run before starting the third on a 12-1 run, amounting to a huge 24-3 swing.
Means accounted for eight of the Tigers’ 12 second-quarter points, as Kaylen Nick, who finished her night with 15 points, added a free throw in the second.
“We just talked about how we were gonna set up our offense and kinda free Jess up a bit,” Wilder said. “She was kinda over working, and we weren’t getting her the ball even though she was kinda working and we just changed up how we wanted to set up our offense.”
And the Saluda defense stepped up, too, allowing just four points in the second and three in the third.
As for McCormick, the first quarter was the Lady Chiefs’ high point of the night, outscoring Saluda 11-10 by the end of the quarter. McCormick also fought hard in the fourth, tallying nine points to Saluda’s eight.
That’s still something Wilder wants her team to improve on sooner rather than later.
“I think the bigger thing, especially towards the end, is adjusting and knowing what’s going on in the game,” Wilder said. “I don’t think we were very aware towards the end of the game, especially that fourth quarter,
“Just what they’re doing, what we’re doing, the clock, clock management, take care of the ball, that type of stuff, that’s the type of stuff we gotta get better at over Christmas break.”
