SALUDA — Jessica Means is a shooter, and when the Tigers need her, she’s their go-to player.
She’s known to score a lot of points, especially this season, consistently hitting 20 or sometimes 30 points a game for the Saluda girls basketball team.
But one 3-pointer from her 36 points scored in Tigers’ 64-22 first-round playoff win over Pelion Wednesday was different, though Means didn’t realize at the time.
“When I hit the 3 and I saw (my team) jump up, I was like ‘They’re getting excited over a 3?” Means said.
Soon after, Means found out why her teammates were ecstatic after her third-quarter bucket — she eclipsed 1,000 career points.
“It kinda caught me off guard because I didn't know anything about it,” Means said. “It’s great because it motivates me and it helps me motivate the team to become better.”
Means didn’t know how close she was, but in the Class 2A first-rounder, and for much of the season, she did know how to score.
The Saluda senior routinely found open floor near the basket, whether it be getting open or snagging steals to score in transition. For Means and a lot of her teammates, those points near the hoop stacked up, especially on a 16-0 run between the first and second quarters.
The Tigers gained separation from the visiting Panthers on that run and kept them at a distance for the rest of the game.
“The biggest thing we talked about was not overplaying on defense and gambling, which I feel like we did a little bit of that last week, we gambled too much,” Saluda coach Jeanette Wilder said.
“We wanted to control the tempo tonight and we did that very well. I think that pretty much led to our success on defense. We have to be patient, we’re not very patient and I think the patience, I think it allowed us to read the passes a little bit better and not just react and respond.”
The rest of the way, there wasn’t much stopping the Tigers from scoring, giving Pelion limited opportunities to score itself. The Panthers scored just six points in the second half, thanks in part to a running clock which started late in the third quarter.
Overall, Saluda was just clicking on all cylinders Wednesday night, dialing up Means time after time. With fellow captain Kaylen Nick back from injury, the Tigers seemed close to the team that it was a few weeks ago, not the one that was flat just last week.
“I don’t think we’re there, but it is nice having the people in place,” Wilder said. “We’re not healthy like we want to be, just having the bodies out there, it’s nice to have those. The leadership qualities, just having the people there in place, it changes the morale of the team.”
After advancing to the second round of the Class 2A playoffs, the Tigers are going to need all hands on deck Friday. Saluda will travel to face No. 1-ranked Keenan, a team that boasts the class’ Player of the Year and South Carolina commit Milaysia Fulwiley.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
