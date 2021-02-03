The Lander men’s soccer team took down the South Carolina Gamecocks at Stone Stadium Wednesday night to the tune of a 1-0 victory.
Although an exhibition match for both sides, the Bearcats held their own against a formidable Division I Conference USA squad.
The lone goal came from sophomore Max McNulty in the 31st minute.
McNulty placed a shot towards the bottom right corner of the goal, stunning the opposing keeper.
Lander peppered the Gamecocks with 18 shots, with nine on target.
South Carolina put up nine shots, with six on target.
Lander saw a clean sheet split between junior Jacob Withers and freshman Simon Reithmeir.
Withers took the first half, making four saves while Reithmeir made two saves in the second half.
The Bearcats return to action Feb. 8, hosting Francis Marion.