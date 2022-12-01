Connor McKay isn’t quite a mainstay in the Lander men’s basketball rotation yet, but against Morris College, the freshman made the home court his abode.

Amid raining 3-pointers and several dunks by the Bearcats, McKay locked in with three of his teammates out. He shot 6-for-9 from the field, scoring 17 points, snagging six rebounds and three assists in a 105-42 rout of the NAIA Hornets.

