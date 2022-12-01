Connor McKay isn’t quite a mainstay in the Lander men’s basketball rotation yet, but against Morris College, the freshman made the home court his abode.
Amid raining 3-pointers and several dunks by the Bearcats, McKay locked in with three of his teammates out. He shot 6-for-9 from the field, scoring 17 points, snagging six rebounds and three assists in a 105-42 rout of the NAIA Hornets.
His secret on Thursday night? Some Pepto Bismol.
“I was definitely nervous before the game, had to take some Pepto, kinda calm my stomach a little bit,” McKay said. “Once I got out there and started going and saw that first 3 go in, I was back used to it.”
Through most of the year, McKay had been battling a broken ankle suffered in high school track in the spring. He hadn’t played much coming into Thursday, but with his teammates by his side this week, McKay put together a performance to remember.
And so did his teammates.
The Bearcats shot 46.3% from the field, including a 42.9% mark from beyond the arc on the way to their second-straight 100-point game. On defense, Lander limited Morris to a field percentage of 20.3% and amounted to 12 steals led by McKay's three.
Four different Lander players scored in double figures with sophomore Dominic Stanford leading his team with 25 points and 12 rebounds.
Jared Sherfield also recorded a double-double, shooting his way to 10 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. McKay and the Lander bench posted another 51 points, just another testament to how deep this Bearcat team is.
“It’s been a lot of games we’ve played a lot of guys,” Lander coach Omar Wattad said. “I feel very comfortable with 12, now 13 guys playing in a basketball game. I feel very comfortable against any conference opponent, whoever, I feel very comfortable.”
Lander also got a bit flashy at Finis Horne Arena, often driving to the basket for a masterful dunk or taking it outside for a 3-pointer.
McKay was no exception.
The freshman jammed in three dunks, a feat McKay was excited about after his journey to recovery.
“I had full reconstruction (on my ankle), so being able to get back out there, had to lose a bunch of weight, got very out of shape, but now that I’m back and being able to jump again, man, it feels amazing,” McKay said.
And it was a sight his head coach was pleased to see.
“I’m not going to lie to you, he was down on himself, late August, September because he actually came back and rolled it again, was out for three weeks in September,” Wattad said.
“We had multiple conversations in my office, just making sure he was keeping his head straight and his spirits high, so I was very happy for him, extremely happy for him, proud of him, too.”
The midweek clash was fun for every Bearcat on the court with a few smiles and laughs along the way.
Now standing at 6-1 heading into their Dec. 10 home match with Fayetteville State, McKay believes his team is a really good one, both on and off the court.
“They helped me all week. It’s all the glory to them because that was not prepared at the beginning of the week and they coached me through practice and got me ready,” McKay said. “We can shoot, we crash, we defend and we got a good year ahead of us.”
