McCormick's Goodwin among SCACA Hall inductees
Former Abbeville and McCormick basketball coach Johnny Goodwin, for whom the court at McCormick is named, will be inducted along with four others into the South Carolina Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
The other inductees are Jerry Brown (Spring Valley, Fairfield Central, Berkeley, Batesburg-Leesville, Wade Hampton), Max Clyburn (Lancaster), Brad Porter (Cheraw) and Clovis Simmons (Clinton).
Lander wrestling signs 11 for 2020-21
Lander wrestling coach RC LaHaye announced the addition of 11 Bearcats to the 2020-21 roster on Friday.
The signees are Kaiden Fisher (Lake Norman, North Carolina), Brennen Crout (Gilbert), Alex McGuigan (Columbia, Florida), Rowan Smith (Madison County, Georgia), Barrett Crout (Gilbert), Ian McGuigan (Columbia, Florida), Chance Kilcrease (Lexington), Tate Bissell (North Forsyth, Georgia), Joshua Cizmadia (Fort Mill), Tayon Wimberly (Coffee, Georgia) and Jack Bond (O'Fallon, Illinois).
USC hires Kitchings as running backs coach
Des Kitchings has been named the running backs coach at the University of South Carolina, head football coach Will Muschamp announced today following approval from the school's Board of Trustees. Bobby Bentley will return to coach the tight ends, while Joe Cox will mentor the Gamecock wide receivers in 2020.
Kitchings, a native of Wagener, has spent the past eight seasons coaching the running backs at North Carolina State. He had the additional duties as the tight ends coach in 2012, as the recruiting coordinator from 2014-18, as the assistant head coach for offense from 2016-18, and as the co-offensive coordinator in 2019.
Under Kitchings tutelage, NC State produced three-straight 1,000-yard rushers from 2016-18 for just the second time in school history.
Carter commits to USC men's hoops
6-foot-4 guard Devin Carter of Duval, Florida, son of former NBA guard and current Miami Head Director of Player Development Anthony Carter, announced a commitment Friday afternoon to join South Carolina.
Carter chose the Gamecocks over offers from Cal, East Carolina, DePaul, Georgia Tech, Richmond, College of Charleston and others. But it remains to be seen if he’ll join the Gamecocks this coming season.
USC currently does not have a scholarship available, so Carter plans to attend Brewster Academy in New Hampshire unless an opening occurs at USC. The prep school season also will give him extra time to recover from labrum surgery.
SEC breaks record with 15 first-rounders
The Southeastern Conference broke the NFL record for first-round draft picks by a conference.
Fifteen players from the powerhouse league were selected in the opening round Thursday night. That topped the previous mark of 12 set by the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2006 and matched twice by the SEC (2013, 2017).
The selections were flush with players from Alabama and LSU, notably Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of the Tigers. The league fell short of having as many players drafted in the first round as the rest of college football combined.
Nats GM expects a 2020 MLB season
Washington Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo expects there to be a 2020 major league season.
Baseball has been on hold since last month because of the coronavirus pandemic, right along with most sports and other aspects of everyday life.
Rizzo said on a conference call with reporters Friday: “I’m optimistic, as is the commissioner, that we’ll have baseball in 2020. I’m upbeat about that. The most important thing is to do it in the right way and the safest manner we can. But I believe that we will have baseball.”
South Korean soccer league to resume May 8
SEOUL, South Korea — Players, coaches and fans have two weeks to get used to new rules around soccer in South Korea after the K-League announced Friday that the delayed season will kick off on May 8.
Jeonbuk Motors will take on Suwon Bluewings in the opening game, which was originally scheduled for Feb. 29.
The league was suspended when South Korea went into lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, and players have recently returned to training and started playing practice games this week.
Syracuse AD: No ACC talk about not playing football
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack says there have been no discussions among Atlantic Coast Conference athletic directors about not playing football in the fall but declined to speculate on the near future.
Wildhack said the situation will be clearer in mid- to late June. He said the consensus is that players would need six weeks to prepare.
While other schools, such as ACC rival Louisville, have announced furloughs and staff cuts, Wildhack said Syracuse was still OK despite the significant financial hit that came with the cancellation of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.