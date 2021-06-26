Lake Thurmond in McCormick has long been known for providing access to a variety of activities on and near its 71,000-plus-acre lake.
Lake Thurmond has more shoreline than any other man-made lake east of the Mississippi River. The area has been known as the Little River Blueway Adventure Area, but Savannah Lakes Village Marketing Director Andy Johnston said “Freshwater Coast” is becoming the more fitting term these days.
McCormick County Economic Development Director Mark Warner said having such an identity helps the county.
“I think anything that refreshes your brand and puts it in front of people is good,” he said. “You might get it in front of people who haven’t seen before. You’ve got to continue to stay fresh and relevant.”
The Freshwater Coast Community Foundation has emerged during the past few years to tout the Lakelands area and its many benefits to people and businesses considering the area for relocation.
Lake Thurmond and the surrounding parks host activities, including the Western S.C. Blueway Festival Aug. 28 at Baker Creek State Park. The festival is a free event with exhibitions, demonstrations, live music, craft beer, food vendors and more.
The festival will provide an opportunity to learn new skills. There will be several outdoor challenges, including a kayak rodeo, and a chance to test out skills on a paddleboard. There also will high-tech fishing electronics demonstrations, disc golf, food and outdoors vendors as well as music and craft beer.
According to Savannah Lakes Village’s website, the Freshwater Coast is where Georgia meets South Carolina — and one of the best places for settling into a tax-friendly temperature climate.
“Whether your idea of outdoor adventure is an open-window drive touring historical sites, a family kayak trip down the scenic Little River or an exhilarating mountain bike ride, the Little River Blueway Outdoor Adventure Area is sure to have the activities to fit your style of exploring,” the adventure area’s website says.
If you kayak or canoe, the Blueway region offers 51 miles of paddling trails. Upper sections of the paddling routes are buffered by Sumter National Forest land. Baker Creek State Park offers 100 campsites, and McCormick’s Hickory Knob State Park has rooms and cabins, a clay sports shooting range, and one of the area’s four golf courses. In addition to the Hickory Knob golf course, Savannah Lakes Village has two championship courses — Tara and Monticello — and there is also the McCormick Country Club.
There are plenty of hiking and biking trails near Savannah Lakes Village, including the Savannah Valley Railroad Trail. Hickory Knob State Park offers 21 miles of mountain biking trails.
The Savannah Lakes area features 63 holes of golf, skeet shooting, hundreds of miles of Forest Service roads, numerous historical sites and cemeteries, and a 50-mile scenic drive, the Blueway website says.
The drive includes a quilt trail, the Long Cane Massacre Site, Badwell Cemetery, Heguenot Worship Site, the Willington History Center and historic downtown McCormick, where there is a farmers market during certain times of the year.