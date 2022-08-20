McCormick will host Bicycle Across South Carolina, a multiday ride that takes participants off the road and onto the scenic trails of South Carolina.
The event is scheduled for Oct. 13-16. Riders will have the opportunity to explore state parks and off-the-grid trails — and engage with a community of like-minded enthusiasts.
McCormick County is partnering with the event sponsor, The Post and Courier in Charleston, for the third annual event, which takes place in different locations each year.
“The Bicycle Across America event will provide McCormick County with an opportunity to showcase its uniqueness,” McCormick County Administrator Columbus Stephens said. “In addition, the county will receive a well-deserved opportunity to promote the tourist destination. Furthermore, the event will be a great economic booster by attracting individuals inside and outside the county boundaries.”
Registration covers breakfast, lunch, dinner, rest stop snacks and drinks, a campsite, live entertainment and a BASC T-shirt.
Participants can expect three days of moderately challenging terrain on dirt, gravel or paved roads. The ride is set up for mountain, cross, gravel and crossover bikes with wider, knobby tires. Road bikes are not recommended.
“The goal of this event is to really highlight the hidden gems and unique landscapes that South Carolina is built on,” BASC Event Manager Alison Warburton said. “We partner with these towns and build them into our promotion, so they really become a part of the event identity that year. We also utilize local vendors, caterers, musicians and hotels to help bring give back to their community.”
The South Carolina Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe will serve as the base camp. Riders can take part in one-day, two-day or three-day options.
Mark Warner, McCormick County director of Economic and Community Development, said the event is important to the region because it will attract 500-plus participants.
“It will showcase not only the natural beauty of the county but will also showcase one of our best up-and-coming-assets: the Governor’s School for Agriculture at John de la Howe, which will host the event’s base camp,” Warner said. “The organizers of the event are working through lists of local vendors, food, entertainment and logistics providers to support the event, spurring some local economic impact. There will be many opportunities for McCormick County citizens to volunteer for the event, which will showcase our hospitality.”