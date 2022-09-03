The Chiefs have a new, but familiar, leader.
Updated: September 3, 2022 @ 3:26 am
The Chiefs have a new, but familiar, leader.
McCormick High School promoted Willie Brown from assistant to head boys basketball coach.
“It’s very exciting to be the head coach of that program,” Brown said.
Brown graduated from McCormick in 1994, where he played on the Chiefs basketball team. Since graduating, he has coached AAU basketball, along with the McCormick middle school and jayvee basketball teams. He was an assistant for Rico Salliewhite this past season before Salliewhite took the Brewer Middle School principal job in March.
The seniors on the Chiefs’ roster were the final group that Brown coached in middle school before moving up to the jayvee and varsity teams, so that group is going to be familiar with Brown’s coaching style.
“It’s going to help out tremendously because knowing the kids down there and knowing the kids parents, they know my coaching style,” Brown said. “It’s very exciting to get back to them and coach them in their last year.”
Last season, McCormick excelled when it played up-tempo, using its athleticism to score points in bunches. Its problem was getting in the half-court setting, which resulted in a lot of low-scoring outputs that included a couple games that it scored fewer than 30 points.
Brown said his goal is getting back to the way he played when he was a Chief.
“I thought we played a little slower last year. I plan on having a faster pace of play,” Brown said. “Just kind of getting back to McCormick used to play when I came up. It’s a faster, as far as pressing style and offensive style. Trying to get back to that for McCormick.”
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
