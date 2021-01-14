Before Duke’s football season began, Mataeo Durant dedicated his junior year to his late aunt, Daphene “Jigg” Wells.
“She meant the most to our family,” Durant said. “You know how every family has that centerpiece? She was that, someone who everyone could come and congregate with.
“When me and my brothers were younger, we’d always be at her house when my parents had to work. She basically helped raise us and helped us mature. She was always fun and always the life of the party.”
It was only fitting Durant turned in his best season yet with the Blue Devils.
The McCormick native rushed for 817 yards on 120 carries and scored nine touchdowns in 11 games, all career highs.
Durant cherished the opportunity to play in memory of his Aunt Jigg, who died Aug. 4, 2020, about a month before Duke’s season opener.
“I allowed my auntie’s death to be fuel and drive for my whole season, and that created competitive greatness in me because you never know what’s going to happen,” Durant said. “I just tried to compete to the best of my ability because you never know when it’s going to be your last play.
“I just wanted every game to be a tribute to her and give my best. For me to have as good of a season as I did, it was great that I could pay homage to her in one of my best seasons.”
Durant and fellow back Deon Jackson formed a powerful Duke rushing attack this past season. The duo helped the team average 169.4 rushing yards per game, a total the Blue Devils have reached only five times in the past 42 years.
Durant has steadily risen to the top of Duke’s running backs depth chart. He established his role in the offense during a game against Syracuse, when he rushed for a career-high 163 yards and two touchdowns.
Durant had four 100-yard rushing games and averaged 6.81 yards per carry, which ranked 12th in the nation.
“I was always prepared for the opportunity, and the coaches stepped me up and gave me those opportunities to showcase my skillset,” Durant said. “I just tried to take advantage, and our offensive line did a great job of blocking all season.”
Durant’s brother, A’Chean Durant, just finished his sophomore football season at McCormick. Mataeo rushed for more than 1,300 yards in each of his four seasons at McCormick, and A’Chean has followed in his brother’s footsteps.
A’Chean has led the Lakelands in rushing yards in his first two seasons and picked up his first Division I offer from Duke during the season.
“Being his older brother, I’m always going to vouch for him, but it’s been great to see his progress and just how good he is,” Mataeo said. “I’m just happy to see him get an offer from Duke and see his dreams are starting to come true, too. Our parents instilled a hard work ethic in us, and I know he’ll stay on the right track.”
As Mataeo prepares to enter his senior season at Duke, he figures to take over as the lead back after Jackson opted to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.
Mataeo said he and the Blue Devils will be eager to build off this past season’s 2-9 record.
“I just want us to keep improving and win as many games as we can,” Mataeo said. “We want to be able to compete for ACC championships and make the most of our opportunities.”