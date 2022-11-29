NINETY SIX — With 30 seconds left in the game, the McCormick girls basketball team held a slim four-point lead. All the Chiefs had to do was be patient and hold onto the ball, and they would come away with a road victory to start the season.
That's what coach Gena Wideman was saying to her team during timeouts and what she was thinking while play was going on.
Just hold onto the ball.
After McCormick hit one of two free throws and a Wildcat score, Ninety Six forced a turnover with eight seconds left, scoring to cut the deficit down to three with eight seconds left. Tough to pull off the comeback but not impossible.
In the final eight seconds, Ninety Six forced another turnover but couldn't get one of two shots to fall, leading to a 39-36 win for the Chiefs.
"I wanted them to stay focused and not get anxious," Wideman said. "Sometimes they get anxious at the end when things are happening. I wanted them to slow down, take their time and relax."
Points were tough to come by early, as both teams struggled to make shots in the first quarter, combining for just 10 points.
Wideman said the slow start on offense was a combination of it being the first game and the team still trying to gel as a group.
Ninety Six's problem was the length of the Chiefs, as the front court combination of Asya Milton, Qu'Sondra Wideman and Astacia Adams dominated inside, forcing the Wildcats to change shot trajectory nearly every layup or the shot was going to be blocked.
"That's two seniors and a freshman," Wideman said. "The freshman is young but growing. She's learning her way at this level. I see her growing every day."
Qu'Sondra Wideman got the Chiefs rolling on offense, as she used her ball handing skills to breach the paint for shots inside while nailing a few shots from the midrange when she had space.
The senior finished with 11 points for the Chiefs. Milton added 10 points as the only other Chief in double figures.
Ninety Six's offense ran through the middle with sophomore Janiyah Squire, who finished with 19 of the 36 Wildcat points.
