DUE WEST — With roughly four minutes left in the game, the McCormick girls basketball team needed a spark. It was leading Abbeville by two, but the Panthers weren’t going away and had led for most of the game.
Then it happened.
DUE WEST — With roughly four minutes left in the game, the McCormick girls basketball team needed a spark. It was leading Abbeville by two, but the Panthers weren’t going away and had led for most of the game.
Then it happened.
Chiefs forward Kayla Anderson deflected an Abbeville pass toward her own sideline. The junior sprinted toward the ball, saved it and flipped it over her shoulder while falling out of bounds, finding D’Aryana Bryant for a 3-pointer.
Bryant’s make gave McCormick a five-point lead that turned into a 42-33 win.
Saturday’s matchup, which was played at Erskine, was McCormick’s second game in Due West in as many days, as the Chiefs won late against Dixie in their region opener on Friday.
“It felt really good. It was crucial mentally,” McCormick coach Gena Wideman said. “After last night, pushing through last night, and coming back today and having to take this drive again, we came out a little sluggish and slow. But they regrouped and that’s what I wanted them to do and push through. That is a testament to their dedication.”
The entire game was a battle for the Chiefs after they started extremely slow, falling behind 8-0 late in the first quarter. Their first point came from a Bryant free throw with less than three minutes left in the opening quarter.
But sometimes it only takes one shot to fall before a team gets rolling. After Bryant’s free throw, the Chiefs ended the quarter on a 5-0 run and took the lead a couple of minutes into the second quarter.
For the next two quarters, the teams basically traded baskets until Bryant’s momentum-changing 3 hit nylon. Bryant finished with 12 points but also made an impact finding her teammates in easy scoring opportunities, dishing out several assists to players such as Anderson and Qu’Sondra Wideman, who also broke into double digits, finishing with 10 and 11 points respectively.
“She had a drive today, and I was glad to see it,” Wideman said. “She was determined, she was working hard and she put her practice into play. I am extremely proud of her.”
For Abbeville, the game was a measuring stick to show how far it has come since starting the season with this same McCormick team. In the opener, the Panthers lost by 25 points.
The game really changed midway through the fourth quarter for the Panthers when one of their best players, Lauryn Foster, went down with an ankle injury. Foster finished with eight points, which was second on the team.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.