MCCORMICK — For most of the season, the McCormick girls basketball team has had the height advantage inside. Despite that fact, Chief coach Gena Wideman has been stressing the importance of rebounding and boxing out.

On Tuesday, it clicked for the Chiefs, as they dominated the paint against Dixie, sweeping the season series with their 40-26 win.

