MCCORMICK — It took them a little while to get going, but when the Chiefs started getting into a rhythm, the Red Devils had no chance of slowing them down.
The McCormick girls basketball team easily dispatched Great Falls 56-19 in the first round of the South Carolina High School League playoffs.
"We started out the year a little slow. We had to grow into each other," McCormick coach Gena Wideman said. "I had some new girls that had played earlier but didn't play last year.
"They had to find each other first, and it took some time to do that. Once they did, they pay attention to each other on the floor and they have good relationships."
With the win, the Chiefs move onto the second round of the playoffs for the first time since the 2019-20 season.
McCormick came out of the gates ice cold. No matter how many looks it had in the paint, only two shots fell in the first quarter.
But those five first-quarter points quickly doubled in the second, as the Chiefs simply started making their shots. A 5-2 game became 10-2 in 63 seconds of play. With 2:20 left in the half, McCormick led 25-4.
"It took them a while to get warmed up. They did what they needed to do, and I didn't say anything different than what I had been saying," Wideman said. "They just needed to get focused and paying attention."
The change in scoring really started when center Serenity Searles came off the bench.
The freshman, who was the tallest player on the floor on Wednesday, dominated inside, collecting second-chance points off rebounds or hitting jumpers from mid-range or right outside the paint.
"It's just what she needed to do," Wideman said. "She has a soft touch, she's a really good shooter and ball player. I like to get her to watch and see what's going on so she knows what she needs to do on the floor."
She scored seven of her 20 points in the second quarter, which went alongside a pair of 3s splashed in by Shania Green and Kayla Anderson in the quarter.
After halftime, the Chiefs continued to cruise past Great Falls, mainly through its tough defense.
All night, the smaller Red Devils had their shots blocked by the Chiefs or turned the ball over. In the first half, Great Falls really only had seven or eight clean looks at the basket, converting four of the chances.
"You can't play defense with your hands by your side. You have to get wide," Wideman said. "Getting wide helps us. Learning how to move and where to go when you move. Those are the things that we've been working on all season, we've been working on it for years.
"It's just the fundamentals of basketball that we've been trying to push. Sometimes when you take street ball and take a little fundamentals, you have a good team."
McCormick will travel to Denmark-Olar for its second-round playoff game on Friday.
