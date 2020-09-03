McCormick County Council has suspended all athletic activities organized by the county’s recreation department because of rising COVID-19 cases.
McCormick County Recreation’s football, soccer and cheerleading teams will be suspended indefinitely. County Administrator Columbus Stephens said McCormick doesn’t have enough COVID-19 testing available for its parks and recreation teams to be able to compete across the state.
“This is an administrative decision in terms of not endangering the youth and having them exposed,” Stephens said. “We just don’t have a big enough staff that can check temperatures and things like that. I have to protect my staff and the youth in the area, and we just don’t have the staff for them to be able to travel safely.”
During the early stages of the pandemic, McCormick County maintained its place at the bottom of the list for cases per capita, but it now has five deaths and more than 165 cases as of Thursday.
“Our cases are still rising, and it’s just not safe for us to bring the youth on board at this time to play group sports,” Stephens said. “We’re just not going to be able to participate.”
McCormick County Council approved an emergency ordinance last month that required people to wear face coverings.
The ordinance went into effect Aug. 21 and will expire after 60 days unless the county ends its state of emergency before then.
Stephens said it’s unlikely the parks and recreation teams will play in the fall, but plans are being made for them to resume competition in the spring.