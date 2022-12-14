MCCORMICK — Willie Brown knows what the McCormick-Abbeville means to his players. He was a Chief back in the day.
So he knows how much it meant for his team and his alma mater to celebrate on the court after taking down the Panthers in a tightly-contested 66-64 game.
"It means a lot to have that competitive of a game like that," Brown said. "Abbeville is a powerhouse. They usually put the score up on us, so that means a lot just to have that back and forth. It was a great game.
"The boys stepped up to it. Even though Abbeville made a couple of runs, we still stayed our course and kept playing. That was a good thing for our guys to experience. We're looking better going forward now."
Abbeville's key to success is to play fast, but that's also the way Brown's group has played this year. For the first six minutes, both teams were basically running suicides down the court, but there wasn't much offense as the teams combined for just 10 points in that timespan.
The Chiefs started to find the bottom of the net near the end of the quarter, finishing with 13 points and a slim two-point lead.
"Just getting the kids in the right position and get comfortable," Brown said. "We try to push the ball, and Abbeville always wants the ball up and down the court. Just being able to run with them was good. We've conditioned those guys really good, so we're able to run up and down the court with them."
With momentum at the end of the first, McCormick continued to press on the gas, pushing the ball into the paint as much as possible, scoring 12 of their 17 second-quarter points from in close.
Then A'Chean Durant got going. The senior, who had missed the past week due to the North-South game, had five points in the first quarter, but he was feeling his shot from behind the arc.
The senior drilled a pair of 3s in the third quarter and hit three of his five free-throw attempts to relight the Chiefs offense. Contested, through contact or open, it didn't matter for the guard, who ended up scoring 16 of his 21 points in the second half.
"Chean has been out the last week, so it was good to have him back in that lineup," Brown said. "He extends our guard play. He's a sight to watch."
But Brown knew that Abbeville wouldn't go away, and the Panthers continually made small runs, cutting the Chiefs 10-point lead with 5:38 left to play into a one-point lead in roughly two-and-a-half minutes.
McCormick took the lead back almost immediately and for the final two minutes of the game, only two points were scored, as neither team could hit from the free-throw line with any consistently, shooting a combined 7-for-20 in the fourth quarter from the line. Abbeville missed nine free throws in quarter.
Durant's 21 points led the Chiefs, while Dre'Kevan Thomas added 10 points. PJ Singletary led the way for Abbeville, scoring 17 points, while Javario Tinch added 14.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.