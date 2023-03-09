The 4x400 meter relay is one of the more exciting events in track and field.
And in the boys event, McCormick took home first.
The Chiefs finished the relay in 3:41.45, capping off a 114-point Thursday night for the boys, good for first in the team rankings at the first Emerald Home Meet.
Along with McCormick, the meet featured many Lakelands schools, including Greenwood, Emerald, Ninety Six, Calhoun Falls, Greenwood Christian and Palmetto Christian. Mid-Carolina also participated in the meet, which finished first in the girls team rankings.
“I saw some pieces of the puzzle. We practiced all week and I kept telling them that it’s your time to shine,” McCormick coach Leroy Collier said. “A lot of them, pretty much tonight, took the challenge. … A lot of them shined.”
And McCormick did indeed shine, particularly in the field portion of the meet. The Chiefs earned first in the boys high jump, girls and boys shot put and boys javelin throw with the heroics of Carson Hall, Asha Curry, Amias Parker and Camden Durant.
Durant also played a pivotal part in the Chiefs’ success on the track as well, tying for first in the boys 400-meter run and ran McCormick’s 4x400-meter relay.
As for Greenwood, the Eagles finished second in the girls team rankings and third in the boys team rankings behind Mid-Carolina.
Greenwood took home first in 10 out of 36 events, including the girls 100-meter hurdles where four Eagles finished inside the top five with Lexi Layland taking first. It was a pretty good night for all Eagles involved, including Zachary Norman in his first meet as Greenwood’s head coach.
“I’m excited for what this team is going to do here in 4A,” Norman said. “It’s going to be fun to see them and the work through to get to region and then from there, so I’m excited to see what this team has in store and I hope everybody is, too.”
Another standout in the Lakelands was Calhoun Falls’ Quade Lindler. Lindler finished first in both the boys 800-meter run and 1600-meter run in his first meet back from his injury last season.
The injury sidelined him from competing from a state title in 2022, but Calhoun Falls coach Kalan Rogers hopes he can make a run at it this season.
“We want to get a base of where he’s at compared to last season. Our goal is for him to finish first at the state and that’s what we’re working on,” Rogers said. “He’s very competitive and he wants his time to go down.”
The Blue Flashes finished fourth in the boys team rankings and seventh in the girls. As for the rest of the Lakelands, Emerald was fourth in the girls and fifth in the boys and Ninety Six was tied for fifth in the girls and sixth in the boys.
Greenwood Christian tied the Wildcats for fifth in the girls and was also seventh in the boys. Palmetto Christian was eighth in both the boys and girls rankings.
For full results, go to sc.milesplit.com and search “Emerald Home Meet #1 2023.”