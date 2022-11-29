NINETY SIX — When Willie Brown was hired in September, he said he wanted to get the McCormick boys basketball team playing at the speed it played at while he was still enrolled. 

Tuesday was his first chance to see his team in action, and it didn't disappoint as the Chiefs dominated the first quarter and took out Ninety Six 68-51.

