NINETY SIX — When Willie Brown was hired in September, he said he wanted to get the McCormick boys basketball team playing at the speed it played at while he was still enrolled.
Tuesday was his first chance to see his team in action, and it didn't disappoint as the Chiefs dominated the first quarter and took out Ninety Six 68-51.
"We've been sitting for so long and practicing, we didn't know what we were actually going to do until we got to the court," Brown said. "What we practiced came out, and the boys came together and played really well."
The Chiefs led from the jump, knocking down a trio of 3-pointers less than 3 minutes into the game. The outside was open for most of the quarter, but as the clock continued to count down, McCormick started to score inside, using its full-court press to turn the Wildcats over deep inside their own backcourt for most of the game.
The combination of the 3s and the turnovers led to a 20-5 game by the end of the opening quarter.
"We played good in the press. There's some areas that I know that we need to cover moving forward because it's new with the system, but we actually looked pretty good in our press," Brown said. "We did what we wanted to do in the press, (which was) speed up the whole game in the press and keep that same pace going throughout the whole game so we can get into our offense."
Brown figured he would get a good response from his starters, who were responsible for all 20 points in the first quarter. The question the first-year head coach was facing was how would his bench play in its first real game.
That answer was evident in the second quarter, as the second unit continued to control the game and stifle Ninety Six in the press.
"That was another thing we wanted to find out, would there be a drop off," Brown said. "Those guys, since we've been practicing against each other, they're level of intensity is still the same level from the first group. We have a good 10 or 12 that we can interchange."
The Chiefs limited Ninety Six to just four field goals made in the first half with the first of the four, a 3 from Nate Hill, hit the bottom of the net with two and a half minutes left in the first quarter.
A'Chean Durant was the Chiefs leading scorer with 13 points, while Ethan Gardner matched that pace for the Wildcats.
