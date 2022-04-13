When deciding to make his college decision, Max Peeler had already experienced living eight hours from home, and knew he wanted to stay close to his roots.
He did just that, signing a scholarship Tuesday to play basketball at Erskine.
“It’s close to home. I’ve been away from home for a while,” Peeler said. “During basketball season, I was living in Kentucky, so I came back to graduate. I wanted to stay close to home. It felt like the right thing to do.
“I’ve been here my whole life. There were some other schools that I kept thinking about, but Erskine just kept standing out.”
Peeler played his senior year at Elizabethtown High School in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. In his lone year there, the Panthers finished 16-14 and reached the third round of the state playoffs.
Prior to his move, he played for Dixie since he was in the seventh grade.
“I got my first head coaching job when Max was in the seventh grade playing with the jayvee team,” Dixie boys basketball coach Joshua Harbert said. “We kind of grew up together. I consider him my little brother pretty much. When I heard he wasn’t going to be here, it tore me up a little bit. He was a good leader when he was here. He was probably the best player on our team when he was here. I appreciate that he wanted to come back and sign at Dixie.”
Peeler excels from playing behind the arc, which is where he will make the biggest impact for the Fleet, who shot just less than 31% this past season.
“Definite shooter. I watched Erskine play one time this year, and he might go out there and be the best shooter on the team,” Harbert said. “He’s going to have to work on his body and ball handing, but I think he’ll step in and be a spot up shooter for sure.”
Tuesday was a special day for Peeler, as he achieved his dream of signing to play college basketball. Having his childhood friends present to watch him sign made it even better.
“It’s something that we’ve dreamed about as kids, playing college ball,” Peeler said. “Now, it’s a dream come true.”
