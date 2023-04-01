Matti Dickenson’s life nearly changed on May 27, 2021.
After watching the Emerald spring football game, Dickenson was heading to Ernesto’s with fellow then-junior Harris Miller. The pair made it nearly a mile from Emerald’s campus before it happened.
The pair were in a head-on car wreck at the intersection of Mathis Street and Highway 72.
“I don’t remember much of the wreck at all actually. I barely remember the days after that,” Dickenson said. “The most I remember was being in the hospital room. ... My dad was actually the first one on scene. He used to be a fireman, and he made it there before the ambulance did. He is the one that cut my clothes off and everything, so it felt good to have him there.”
In the days after the wreck, there was a high chance Dickenson would never play softball again. She broke her left hip and right wrist along with some torn ligaments in her wrist. She couldn’t walk for three months.
The good news? The breaks were clean, so she would have to do very little physical therapy.
“My physical therapy was out there (on the softball field),” Dickenson said. “I was pushing myself to do better. Once it (her wrist) was healed, it was healed, so it was better.”
Dickenson missed virtually all of her summer travel-ball season, getting cleared for the final tournament of the year.
Dickenson played a couple of innings in that tournament and made her circle debut.
“The practices were really tough. It was really heartbreaking almost to come out here and see how much I had lost,” Dickenson said. “I was so out of shape. I practiced almost every single day. I pitched at least once a week. It was tough.
“Knowing that there was a chance I couldn’t play, made me want to practice more. I knew I could come back and play. I never stopped, that’s for sure.”
Before starting her final year of high school ball, Dickenson achieved a lifelong dream that was nearly stolen from her. She signed with Erskine.
“Coach (Alleen) Hawkins was my very first pitching coach when I was 7 years old. She had been watching me for a few years,” Dickenson said. “She believed in me. That’s why I chose Erskine.
“From the day of the wreck to now, she never stopped believing that I would end up back on the field, and that means more than just going to play softball. She treats all her players like family. I love that about Erskine. I can’t wait to play for her.”
Despite still not being 100%, Dickenson is making an impact for the Emerald softball team.
The Vikings are extremely young, but Dickenson has made a huge impact for them, batting at the top of the order and playing all over the field, just like she will next year for the Fleet.
“She can play anywhere in the field. It’s good to have players that can play in so many different positions because the team we are, that’s the type of players we need,” Emerald coach Tiaria Agnew said.
“She steps up and tries to talk to them. If she steps up and talks to them, it really helps for everyone else to know what they have to do in situations.”
Dickenson has roughly a month left of her high school career, but regardless of how it ends, she is glad to finish her career as a Viking.
“I love being out here with these girls. It’s a family,” Dickenson said. “I’m very glad that it’s with them that I get to finish out my high school career. I wouldn’t choose anywhere else, that’s for sure. This team, we’re all best friends. That’s how it’s been since the beginning of the season. They helped me a lot to come back. They pushed me a lot to come back. That was great to have them there.”
