McCORMICK
When attendees pulled up Thursday to Matt Hard Field, the first thing they noticed was the smell of hot dogs and burgers on the grill. Then they saw an 8-foot sign of former McCormick and Duke standout Mataeo Durant with a message stretched along the bottom:
“I don’t want to tell them my dream, I want to show them!”
It’s NFL draft weekend, and Durant is one of more than 300 eligible players. He hopes to hear his name selected as one of the 262 players selected in the three-day event.
“Today is really fun. It’s the start of a process that I’ve been working on since I started playing football,” Durant said. “Being able to get to this day is very monumental not only for me but for my family and the community.”
The Durant family started a four-day weekend Thursday to celebrate him through the process and his likely selection in the 2022 NFL draft.
“I’m just really excited about it,” Durant said. “I’m just ready to get on a team, show my worth and be an asset.”
Thursday was also a chance for Durant to give back to his community.
“Today is fun. I enjoy seeing the kids out here,” Durant said. “A lot of these kids, I know their parents because coming from McCormick, everyone knows everyone. I’m just glad to give back to everyone.
“I feel like I’m a role model for a lot of the kids out here. I want to be able to give back to them and show that I still care about them even though I’m moving on.”
Every person who showed up was able to take a picture with the likely future NFL running back, get food and enjoy an inflatable slide that had a small obstacle course alongside it.
Behind a stellar senior season, Durant went down as one of the best running backs in Duke history, finishing his career with a program-record 1,241 yards in his senior season and nine rushing touchdowns, which is the 11th most in Duke history. He was selected to the All-ACC First Team and finished the season second in the conference in rushing yards and yards per game (103.4).
After declaring for the draft in December, Durant was in Miami working with Pete Bommarito six days a week preparing for his pro day. He trained from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during a three-month period.
“It was my first time ever doing that volume of work,” Durant said. “You put in a lot of work at the time, but they make sure the recovery was really great as well. Overall, it was a great time because the guys I worked out with were very competitive and I feel like we made each other better.”
Durant stared at his pro day, finishing with a 4.38 40-yard dash and a 10-foot-7 broad jump, both would have ranked tied for third among running backs at the NFL Combine, and a 35-inch vertical, which would have ranked seventh at the combine.
“I was kind of nervous for the pro day because it’s your one shot to prove to everyone what you’ve got,” Durant said. “The pro day went very well, which I was expecting it to go well.”
Durant’s versatility is arguably one of his best assets.
He has shown he can catch out of the backfield, finishing his Duke career with 55 catches and almost 500 receiving yards. Durant also showed he was a dynamic runner, finishing with 2,562 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
“I think one thing that helps me a lot is my ability to play special teams, because that’s all I did my first two years, basically,” Durant said. “Then my versatility as a running back, being able to be on the field at any time.”
Durant is expected to be selected today, which is Day 3 of the draft.