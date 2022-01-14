It means a lot to the kids.
That is as good a compliment as anyone is likely to get. Mica Hendricks, who organized this past Saturday’s Bearcat Brawl at Lander University’s Finis Horne Arena, accepted it with a smile as he worked on preparations for the wrestling tournament.
They included keeping a whirlwind of more than 400 youths occupied as he faced a computer network that crashed. Scoring is usually done electronically, he said.
Several people visited his table to share information, ask questions and provide updates on equipment. A co-worker joked with Hendricks: “This is why they pay us the small bucks.”
Another helper said they might have to do the scoring the old school way, with paper and pens.
In the meantime, youths, parents and coaches crowded the main mat, which was divided into 10 rings for the tournament. Wrestlers from ages 6 to 16 practiced moves and takedowns, sometimes with each other, sometimes with adults. Some activity was more like rasslin’, such as when a coach with Team Tiger from Starr was swamped by several of his students. He still managed to pin them.
More than 47 teams featuring 404 wrestlers were represented at the tournament, Hendricks said. It was a smaller crowd than expected.
A lot of teams dropped out because of COVID-19. That’s all right, they’ll get credit for another tournament, he said.
He has worked on up to 150 tournaments the last two years.
“Fortunately, we have had zero outbreaks since the pandemic started,” he said.
Working with tournaments for more than 20 years, he has had two tourneys start late, one by three minutes, another by 10 minutes, Hendricks said as the clock struck 45 minutes late. After a full hour, he got on the microphone and told a cheering crowd that the tournament was starting.
“It’s the greatest sport on the planet,” he said. “There is no better conditioning sport.”
“How many fights did you see in high school?” he asked. Most probably lasted 10 seconds before the combatants were pulled apart, and they were huffing and puffing. “These kids go for three minutes and the older ones wrestle for six minutes,” he said. “They will be very fit kids.”
Wrestling is a self-contained sport. In many cases, youths’ parents participated when they were young; other times, youths are drawn in by coaches and friends.
Hendricks noted that up to 14% of athletes in the NFL started out as wrestlers.
“Wrestling teaches you to deal with adversity. This is mano a mano, one-on-one,” he said. These kids get comfortable being uncomfortable.
The loudest applause of the day came when Hendricks returned to the mic to say the network was back up and scoring would be done electronically.
“It’s fun to have a challenge. That was a unique challenge,” he said, adding a satirical aside: “Technology, right?”
Coaches and parents cheered on athletes during the matches. In some cases, they also conducted post-mortems of the fights, noting what the athlete did right and wrong.
“I just know they love it,” said Cody Simmons, the father of 7-year-old Annabelle. She won a state championship title last year, he said, as he laced up her shoes in preparation for a match. Two other children also wrestle, he said.
Many adults crowded the mats while shouting advice such as “control the hands,” “keep swimming,” “protect your legs” and “run his hands to your knees.”
At one point, Hendricks reminded adults to clear the mats. The only people who should be on them are wrestlers and referees. Not many moved, which prompted him to add, “You know when you tell your kids to do something 15 times and they don’t do it? It’s time to set an example.” The mats quickly cleared.
Most youths dressed in team singlets or shorts and non-descript athletic wear. Others went for heroic looks, such as Wonder Woman and Captain America-themed singlets.
During the tournament, several youths swapped hugs and high fives, and cheered on other competitors.
Most youths were enthusiastic about the experience. Others had red faces from frustration and were close to bursting into tears. At least one wrestler considered discretion to be the better part of valor and ran from his opponent a few times.
After some encouragement from his mother, he walked back into the ring and stood his ground.
Youths from 47 teams participated. As far as South Carolina is concerned, such participation is phenomenal, Hendricks said. About 10 years ago, such an event might have had only 125 participants. Looking at Saturday’s crowd of young wrestlers, their coaches and parents, siblings and other supporters, Hendricks said such a crowd can be good for business.
Growth is a result of a handful of people working to build up wrestling programs. Hendricks lauded the work of R.C. LaHaye, the wrestling coach for Lander University. He’s killing it on in-state recruiting. Lander is serious about supporting the program.
Wrestling could do a better job of advertising, Hendricks admitted. He recalled being in high school when he got involved in the sport. Even then, he didn’t know much about it. He joked about asking if he could wear a mask and when he arrived at a tournament, he asked, “where are the ropes?”
Hendricks said he has seen youths grow up, some of whom wrestle at collegiate levels and find success.
“That’s one of the best parts of my job.”
The only drawback to his work with wrestling programs is he sees his son via video and FaceTime more often than he likes. Nodding toward the hundreds of youths on the mats, he said, “These are all my kids also.”