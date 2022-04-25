The beginning of Jackson Uldrick’s first season as a varsity starter was not how he dreamed it would be.
After getting the call up last season to join Abbeville on its playoff run, Uldrick made an impact. In his first game against Crescent, he hit two doubles in his first two plate appearances. He finished the season with the big club splitting time at first base and, as the designated hitter, continuing to produce at the bottom of the order.
With a successful stint at varsity, the junior looked to continue that production right away in 2022. It didn’t happen.
“He struggled a little bit,” Abbeville coach Daniel Little said. “He’s a younger guy who was used to hitting lower in the lineup. This year he’s been stuck in the No. 4 hole because he has some pop, but he was struggling because pitchers were mixing up their pitches on him.”
An influx of curveballs and changeups rather than fastballs resulted in a lot of strikeouts early in the season. Frustrated by the missed opportunities, Uldrick found solace in the cage.
During his slump, the catcher set up two pitching machines back-to-back, one machine threw fastballs while the other did curveballs. Through the next few weeks, Uldrick would take 10 swings at one machine, go to the other machine, set up and swing.
The drill helped Uldrick recognize pitches earlier, but more importantly, he needed to build confidence that he can do damage against an offspeed pitch.
“A lot of it was mental,” Uldrick said about his early-season struggles. “I was in my head a lot. I expect a lot and I wasn’t living up to my expectations so I came down to the cage a hit a lot of balls.”
With a spot that is crucial for a team’s offense, it’s not often a coach sticks with a struggling hitter at the No. 4 spot in the lineup. But Little kept slotting Uldrick in that position because the team continued to produce despite his struggles.
“The batting lineup is like a living organism,” Little said. “Even though he was struggling, we were scoring runs and we had to keep it intact because if one piece moves, it can affect the whole organism.”
Little remained patient, knowing that Uldrick would break out of his funk. Not only did he end his struggles, he did it with flair, belting out three home runs in a week.
He hit three against region rival Ninety Six, including one at Abbeville’s ballpark, a place where long fly balls usually result in outs.
“It means a lot to me,” Uldrick said. “ … A lot of people have never done it. A lot of good hitters haven’t done it and for me to be able to do it here, it’s special.”
The trio of long balls raised Uldrick’s average to .350 with 25 RBIs on the season. With his newfound confidence, Little said it sets Abbeville up nicely for the postseason.
“You want everyone to have confidence, especially going into the playoffs,” Little said. “You’re gonna see top level pitching and there’s gonna be nights where we got to find a way to win a one-run game. … I think now looking back on the body of work he’s put together, I think that confidence level will be there. He knows, even though he might get out at a time or two, he can come through and be ready in the clutch when we need it.”