Pictured is Ninety Six senior Martavis Mason and his family as he signed his letter of intent with Carson-Newman on Wednesday. Pictured in front from left are, Maurice Mason, Martavis Mason, Angela Williams and LD Walker. Pictured in back from left are Marcellus Mason, MJ Mason, Evon Walker and Kasha Strong.
NINETY SIX — In late September, one of the worst scenarios possible happened to Martavis "Chico" Mason. He went down with a significant knee injury in the second half against Pelion.
His football season was over. His wrestling season was put in jeopardy and so was his college football career.
But through an enormous amount of dedication, Mason returned to wrestle for the Wildcats and achieved his dream of playing college football, signing with Carson-Newman on Wednesday.
"It's something very new," Mason said. "It's an accomplishment, and I'm proud to be here. I have a lot of work ahead of me for my family."
Instead of wallowing in the unfortunate timing of his injury, Mason went to work.
He came back roughly three months after his surgery to wrestle in the third round of the 2/1A wrestling playoffs and finished third in the state in the 220-pound weight class at state.
"There were a lot of no days off," Mason said. "I put in the hard work for it, and I'm going to continue to do that at Carson-Newman. I'm going to do my four years and become a better man."
Mason was a four-year starter for the Wildcats on the offensive line and started at middle linebacker the past two years. He was an All-Lakelands selection last year, finishing with 54 tackles and 11 tackles for a loss. This year, he finished with 37 tackles in four and a half games.
"He was one of my day ones. He was a freshman when I got here, so to see where he came from as a freshman," Ninety Six former coach Mathew Owings said. "The biggest thing is seeing him overcoming his season-ending injury in football. That obviously hurt us but I was worried about it hurting his future. ... I got choked up and started crying a little bit at his first wrestling match back.
"He is like a son. It's just awesome to see it. I'm just glad Carson-Newman took a chance on him."
Mason ends his Ninety Six career as a three-time state champion, winning two individual state championships as a sophomore and a junior and led the Wildcats to the 2022 wrestling state championship.
"I love this place. It's made me a better man than what I've been," Mason said. "I'm just proud to be a Wildcat. I will never forget these moments."
