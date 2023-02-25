When Martavis “Chico” Mason stepped on the mat for the first time in months, a rush of emotions ran over the Ninety Six senior.
Flashbacks of winning more than 100 matches came back to him, feeling the euphoria of wrestling, winning and following his mantra — hard work pays off.
A long road to recovering from his ACL tear during football season had finally come to a close, and in his first match back, he didn’t disappoint.
Mason pinned his opponent in the third round of the Class 2A playoffs against Chesnee, much to the satisfaction of his coaches, teammates and himself.
Not many gave the 220-pound wrestler much of a chance to come back, but Mason always thought he’d make his return. And with a will, a dream and a bit of faith, nothing was going to stop him.
“I never gave up on it, I just kept praying, never gave up on it, ever. Always put God first, always,” Mason said.
“I ain’t gonna lie without God, I wouldn’t be here. It feels great to be back, it feels great to be with my teammates even though I’ve been here all year, but being back on the mat, it’s just different.”
Mason is competing in the South Carolina High School League’s wrestling state championships this weekend in Anderson. His road wasn’t easy, battling through the Upper State meet last weekend and snagging first place in the 220-pound class.
But that obviously wasn’t his biggest hurdle this season — it was his injury. Mason was sidelined for the second half of football season and all of the wrestling regular season. However, Mason didn’t put his head down, he put in the hard work, just as he had since seventh grade.
He went to his physical therapy appointments, staying positive throughout it all despite being held out. When he was off the mat, he was still an essential part of the team, supporting his fellow wrestlers and coming to practices when he didn’t have physical therapy appointments.
And once Mason was back on the mat, he lit a spark for his team.
“He kind of gave the team a little bit of fire back, band’s back together type of thing,” Ninety Six coach Roy Lemmons said. “He’s been here all year, but when the boys were all back on the mat, they’re like ‘OK, let’s go.’”
The Wildcats won their third round match with Chesnee but fell in the Upper State championship against Liberty. However, along with Mason, 10 other Ninety Six wrestlers are competing for individual state titles this weekend.
The senior will wrestle his last wrestling match Saturday, opting to play football at the next level. After years of donning the Ninety Six maroon and gold, Mason is committed to play football at Carson-Newman in Tennessee next fall.
“(Wrestling has) meant a lot to me,” Mason said before the weekend’s championships. “It’s emotional to even talk about it because I don’t really wanna leave high school. I love it, you just gotta love the sport, you either grind or you don’t.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.