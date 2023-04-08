At the end of the 2018 basketball season, Mark Peeler stepped away from coaching, becoming Erskine’s Vice President for Athletics alongside being Erskine’s full-time athletics director.
He brought in seven new sports and began the process to add facilities to the campus.
But in August of 2020, an opportunity presented itself for the former Fleet coach to step back onto the hardwood.
After Erskine’s women’s coach Shannon Reid left the program right before the start of the 2020 fall semester, the Fleet were struggling to find their next head coach.
Enter Peeler.
After the 2023 season, Peeler had another opportunity. Once again, he seized it.
Peeler was named the Erskine men’s basketball coach on Tuesday, resuming the job he once had for 19 years.
“After my first year of not (coaching the men), I remember thinking that I probably would be okay and wouldn’t want to go back,” Peeler said. “When we had the situation with our women’s coach, I just decided that I would go back and try coaching with the women. It really made me realize how much I missed coaching the men.
“When it appeared that there was going to be that opportunity, I was really excited about getting a chance to do that again. ... It’s good to be back.”
During Peeler’s three years with the women’s team, the Fleet finished 10-58. This past year, they won eight games for the first time since the 2017-18 season.
While he was absent from the men’s team, the Fleet finished just 29-98. This past year, the Fleet were the only NCAA team to finish winless, going 0-28.
“I feel like the culture of the program is not where it needs to be. It’s easy to look at 0-28 and (4-52) in the last two years and seeing the downward trajectory,” Peeler said. “It’s not just the record, but it was also the culture that we saw. Kids coming and going, dealing with a lot of different discipline issues. There wasn’t that feeling of a basketball program in a positive light.
“That was something that I felt like we had done over the 19 years that I had done as a coach. ... I think (0-28) does signal that something is wrong, something needs to be changed. We’re not trying something new, we’re just going back to where we were five years ago.”
Peeler will not return as the women’s head coach next season, but he said a candidate potentially will be hired later this month. Alongside stepping away from the women’s program, Peeler is also stepping down from the Erskine VP for Athletics but will continue to manage the day-to-day operations as the school’s athletics director.
Peeler has been with Erskine since 1999 and has served as the Fleet’s athletics director since 2004. He is currently the second-winningest men’s basketball coach in school history with 205 victories.
