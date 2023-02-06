There wasn’t much that could stop Jillian Mapes in the first half Monday night.
With the assistance of multiple Cambridge steals and defensive stops, Mapes made points rain in a dominant first half for the Cougars.
The junior scored 16 points in the half, which helped lead the Cambridge girls basketball team to a 49-37 victory over Richard Winn Academy.
“(Mapes) can play anywhere,” Cambridge coach Amanda Deason said. “I put her in high post for the majority of the game and she would just come out a little bit, shoot a 3 or drive in, I mean, I can put her anywhere. She had a great night.”
Mapes finished her night with a team-leading 19 points.
For much of the first half, the visiting Eagles occasionally had trouble getting the ball to the opposing side of the court. The Cougars forced many turnovers running the press in those instances, whether it be by way of a steal or a 10-second violation.
And when Richard Winn could get opportunities to score some points, shooting wasn’t exactly its forte, as the Eagles made just five field goals in the half. Alex Cockrell and Mapes created a majority of those turnovers with six and five steals respectively in the region bout.
However, in the second half, the Richard Winn offense found its footing after its 31-14 deficit at the break. The 3-pointer was the Eagles’ greatest ally in the last two quarters, as Abby Lewis and Brinson Baker combined to make seven 3-pointers, the majority of which were in the corner.
Despite Richard Winn’s rally, the Cougars kept their cool. Cambridge found ways to earn second-chance buckets in the paint and an occasional shot from downtown as well. On defense, the Cougars also brought the press back late in the game.
“We always wanna play the full four quarters, we say ‘hey, let’s start fast and end fast,’ so that’s what we tried to do today,” Deason said. “They’ve gotten better over the season, but yeah, I’m happy.”
Including Cambridge’s win, Monday night was special for many others inside the school’s gym.
The Cougars held their annual Red Out night to honor kids with congenital heart defects, this time with both teams participating for the first time. Deason, whose daughter Rosey Deason has CHD, was happy to see the support from the Cambridge community and her team’s opponent.
“That was awesome,” Deason said. “I’m so glad that (Richard Winn) decided to join and do that… I asked them when we played them back in December if they would like to participate and they said ‘Absolutely.’”
As for the rest of the season, the Cougars will now look forward to their region tournament coming up Friday.
And there’s a good chance they could rematch with the Eagles once again.
“If we do play them, don’t get complacent, play a little bit better and finish,” Deason said. “A win is a win, but when you get complacent, it starts getting stressful, but if we play four quarters, I’m always happy with that, no matter the outcome.”