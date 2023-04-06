ABBEVILLE — Early on in the game Thursday night, Ciera Manning gave the Ninety Six girls soccer team a boost in a hurry.
The sophomore struck twice in the first half, once in the third minute and again in the 10th. That third, prized goal for a hat trick took Manning a while to notch, but in the 71st minute, she got it.
Manning’s shot weaved through a maze of players into the goal to join her teammate Caitlyn Anderson in a pair of hat tricks for the Wildcats, winning 7-0 over Abbeville.
“We were working on doing everything right. We had to make sure that we put immediate pressure on everybody,” Ninety Six coach Kayla Duncan said.
“(Manning) didn’t want to be selfish, but she was working for (the hat trick), so I’m just proud that she took shots because we’ve been working on that.”
Ninety Six seemed to dominate possession with Abbeville getting limited opportunities to score for much of the night, especially early. Following Manning’s first pair of goals, Anderson took the reins as the Wildcats’ go-to scorer.
The junior earned her hat trick quickly, scoring in the 13th, 15th and 23rd minutes to put Ninety Six up 5-0 in a flash. During the beginning of the match, the Wildcats had their way up close to the goal, playing organized to keep the Panthers on their toes.
“Just having good first touches, being intentional with the ball, doing everything on purpose,” Duncan said. “That’s what we preach.”
Along with Manning and Anderson, Ninety Six sophomore Sophia Somaini got in on the scoring action with a goal in the 44th minute. On the other end of the field, Duncan was also impressed with goalkeeper Abi Stewart, who snagged her third-straight shutout.
The Panthers will turn their attention towards Newberry on the road April 18. As for the Wildcats, they’ll return home to face Strom Thurmond Tuesday.
“We’re just gonna keep doing all the little things right,” Duncan said.
