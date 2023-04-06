Anderson
Ninety Six junior Caitlyn Anderson rushes towards the ball with Abbeville defenders Samari London (22) and Laila Crawford (19) approaching Thursday night.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

ABBEVILLE — Early on in the game Thursday night, Ciera Manning gave the Ninety Six girls soccer team a boost in a hurry.

The sophomore struck twice in the first half, once in the third minute and again in the 10th. That third, prized goal for a hat trick took Manning a while to notch, but in the 71st minute, she got it.

