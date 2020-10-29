Greenville Triumph win USL League One
The Greenville Triumph won the United Soccer League League One title, as it was announced Union Omaha had COVID-19 cases in its squad. The Triumph were set to face Omaha in the league final on Friday.
Peter Malnati leads at Bermuda
SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda — Peter Malnati saw his infant son at a PGA Tour event for the first time since the pandemic, which brought a smile to his face and another birdie on his card for an 8-under 63 and a one-shot lead Thursday in the Bermuda Championship.
The tournament is the first to allow limited fans — no more than 500 a day at Port Royal — since the opening round of The Players Championship on March 12.
The final birdie was the ninth of the round for Malnati, who has gone from the South to the West to the middle of the Atlantic Ocean and keeps playing some of his best golf.
Clemson’s Shalski out several games
CLEMSON — Coach Dabo Swinney said one of Clemson’s leading defensive players, linebacker James Skalski, will miss several games with a groin injury.
Swinney said Tuesday that Skalski will have arthroscopic surgery. The coach is unsure how long Skalski will be out.
Skalski missed last week’s 47-21 victory over Syracuse. Swinney said Skalski had an MRI that revealed the injury.
White Sox hire La Russa as manager
CHICAGO — Tony La Russa, the Hall of Famer who won a World Series with the Oakland Athletics and two more with the St. Louis Cardinals, is returning to manage the Chicago White Sox 34 years after they fired him.
The 76-year-old La Russa rejoins the franchise where his managing career began more than four decades ago. He takes over for Rick Renteria after what the White Sox insisted was a mutual agreement to split.
La Russa inherits a team loaded with young stars and productive veterans that made the playoffs for the first time since 2008, only to sputter down the stretch and get knocked out in the wild-card round.
Tyson, Roy Jones Jr. to fight in exhibition
LOS ANGELES — Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. got permission from California’s athletic commission to return to the boxing ring next month because their fight would be strictly an exhibition of their once-unparalleled skills.
These 50-something former champions still say they’re taking this showdown far more seriously than any exhibition.
Promoters of the pay-per-view spectacle announced that Los Angeles’ Staples Center will be the site of the 54-year-old Tyson’s return to boxing on Nov. 28 for an eight-round main event against the 51-year-old Jones.
Richerson elected PGA president
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. — Jim Richerson was elected the 42nd president of the PGA of America on Thursday at a virtual annual meeting that included Tim Rosaforte becoming the first journalist to be awarded honorary membership.
Richerson, the senior vice president of operations for Arizona-based Troon Golf, succeeds Suzy Whaley, He previous was general manager and director of golf for Wisconsin-based Kohler, where he first was elected a PGA officer.
The PGA of America, which has some 29,000 members, it annual meeting virtually for the first time in its 104 years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
World Series ratings see record drop
ARLINGTON, Texas — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game win over the Tampa Bay Rays received an average television rating 32% below the previous World Series low.
The six games on Fox averaged a 5.2 rating, 12 share and 9,785,000 viewers, Nielsen Media Research said Wednesday. The previous low was a 7.6 rating, 12 share and 12,660,000 viewers for the San Francisco Giants’ four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers in 2012.
This year’s rating was down 36% from the 8.1 rating, 16 share and average of 14,067,000 viewers for the Washington Nationals’ seven-game win over the Houston Astros last year.