Post 20 remained undefeated at home because of another offensive explosion as Greenwood cruised to a 9-0 victory over Williamston on Friday.
The win improves Greenwood’s record to 7-4, a complete turnaround from the start of the season as the team lost three of its first four games.
“A win is a win,” Post 20 head coach Nate Hamilton said. “Like I said before, we control our own destiny from a team that 1-3 to start the season.”
Eerily similar to its win over Lexington on Wednesday, Greenwood took an early three-run lead on Friday thanks in large part to Caleb McLaughlin. However, instead of a two-run bunt double, McLaughlin did one better launching a three-run home run over the left field wall.
The Emerald alum finished his night going 3-for-4 with a team-leading five RBIs.
“(McLaughlin) has kind of been up and down for us,” Hamilton said. “He’s had some struggles but he has really put the work in and it paid off for him tonight. (He) really put the barrel on (the ball) and hit the ball really well. He had some good (at-bats), so it was really good to see him put it all together tonight.”
McLaughlin became the driving force for a bottom half of the lineup that accounted for six of the team’s nine RBIs in the game. Along with the ample run-production, all but two batters reached base safely as the team recorded 10 hits in the win.
“We have done a really good job getting runners on base for the most part,” Hamilton said. “We had a couple times tonight, a second and third with no outs, we didn’t get to run right there, and then a second and third with one out didn’t get to run out there. But they have kind of come in bunches and its contagious for us you’ll see that we had really good innings and really bad innings.”
Although Greenwood may have squandered a few more opportunities to score, the large lead was plenty for Post 20 starter Garrett Hodges. Hodges allowed just one hit and struck out in 5 2/3 innings.
“(Hodges) really had a good fastball tonight,” Hamilton said. “He worked both sides of the plate with pretty much his fastball and curveball. He mixed it up but he really pitched his fastball well, locating it and to let him go out there for six innings it was good for him to really stretch him out to get him ready for playoffs next week.”
Post 20 will travel to face Easley on Monday before finishing the season at home against Westside High School.
“We are looking at Tuesday’s matchup with Easley, they are very capable and beat us before,” Hamilton said. “We are not going to get too high, but we are going to enjoy this one tonight.”