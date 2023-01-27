In the 1960s, the country — especially the South — was changing.
And Luther Smith decided he was changing with it.
Smith transferred to Greenwood from Brewer, which was the all-Black high school from 1935 until 1970 when Greenwood County School District 50 became fully integrated.
“It was scary and good,” Smith said. “As a young man, I was thinking about getting outside the box. See what else is out there. Life is going to be challenging regardless of who you’re with or who you’re around. So you might as well start adapting.”
Smith’s first semester at Greenwood was in the fall of 1966. While it was a challenge, it was nothing the sophomore couldn’t handle at the time.
“The first semester was challenging because you have to adapt to your new classmates and your new surroundings. In my classrooms, there were no negative experiences. Sometimes on campus, you would be in the open and hear negative comments, but I brushed that off and kept going,” Smith said.
While he was still making the transition to Greenwood in that initial semester, Smith knew one thing. He was going to try out for the then-Emeralds basketball team.
He made the team in 1966, making him the first Black athlete in Greenwood High School history.
“I liked playing basketball. I played basketball at Brewer,” Smith said. “I had no hesitations about joining the basketball team. The teammates were great. There was no issue there.
“It does (give him a source of pride), but it never registered until Jim (Martin) and Gerald (Witt) started talking to me about it earlier this year. I never even thought about it, to be honest.”
Smith played for the Emeralds in his three-year Greenwood career. As a senior, he averaged 10.1 points while playing center at 6-foot-1.
He also ran track, took part in the high jump and was a member of the 880 spring medley relay team.
“I just liked participating in sports,” Smith said. “I had no hesitations for running track. It was just something to do honestly. I enjoyed it and did well.”
Smith lives in Charlotte with his wife, but still has ties to the area as he has family in the Greenwood area. He visits every couple of months, but Friday will be one of the first times he has been back to a Greenwood sporting event since his oldest son graduated from high school.
Greenwood will have a ceremony between the girls and boys games on Friday to honor Smith as the first Black athlete in school history. The Eagles are taking on Greenville at 6 p.m.
