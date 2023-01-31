Friday night was special at Greenwood High School.
The Eagles’ basketball teams were playing Greenville, both nearly took down the region foe, but the more important event took place in the 20 minutes before the boys’ game tipped off.
Surrounded by his family and former teammates, Luther Smith was honored on Friday night for breaking the color barrier at Greenwood High School.
“In the fall of 1966, a historical thing happened in Greenwood. Luther Smith became the first African American to put on a varsity uniform in Greenwood, South Carolina,” Gerald Witt, who was a former Smith teammate, said. “You may also remember that someone around that time wrote a speech called ‘I Have a Dream.’ This is the dream. Luther is the dream, and each of you is part of that dream.
“This is the man whose footprint we all have stepped in and are grateful for. Luther Smith is a trailblazer, is history in this community, in this school.”
Smith played basketball and ran track for Greenwood starting in the fall of 1966. He played for the then-Emeralds for three years, starting as the team’s center every year.
“I liked playing basketball. I played basketball at Brewer,” Smith said. “I had no hesitations about joining the basketball team. The teammates were great. There was no issue there.”
Witt also spoke about the dozen teammates that supported Smith as he began his Greenwood career, thanking them for their support during that time.
“This isn’t about white and Black,” Greenwood Athletic Director Sparky Hudson said. “This is about people. This man came and trailblazed. These men (the teammates) stood with him. It took courage back then. Go back and read your history, it took courage. I appreciate them standing with him.”
Hudson also read an excerpt from a letter that Smith’s former coach Charles Henderson, talking about Smith’s character.
Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.
