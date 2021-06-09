LU’s Marriott, Withers receive honors
Tom Marriott and Jacob Withers of the Lander men’s soccer team have been named as recipients of the 2020-21 United Soccer Coached Award of Distinction.
The new College Player Award of Distinction was established this spring for its member head coaches to submit deserving players.
Baseball Hall delays induction to allow fans
COOPERSTOWN, N,Y. — Baseball’s Hall of Fame is moving this year’s induction ceremony for Derek Jeter, Larry Walker, Ted Simmons and the late Marvin Miller from July 25 to Sept. 8 so a crowd may attend as coronavirus restrictions ease.
The ceremony will take place outdoors on the Hall’s lawn as a ticketed event with a limit on crowd size, the Hall said Wednesday. Tickets will be available starting July 12.
Browns staffer suspended for DUI
BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns chief of staff Callie Brownson has been suspended by the team but will not lose her job after an arrest for drunken driving.
Brownson, one of just a handful of female coaches in the NFL, pleaded no contest Tuesday in a Brunswick court to charges stemming from her arrest last month. She had her license suspended for one year and will have to take an intervention course.
On Wednesday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, who hired Brownson last year and has praised her work, said she has been disciplined by the team.
Peyton Manning going into Ring of Fame
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Peyton Manning was elected Wednesday to the Broncos Ring of Fame in recognition of his record-breaking four-year run in Denver that culminated with a victory in Super Bowl 50.
Manning will be honored during a game against Washington at Empower Field at Mile High on Halloween, less than three months after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Aug. 8.
Pacers fire Bjorkgren after 1 season
INDIANAPOLIS — Kevin Pritchard hired Nate Bjorkgren to take the Indiana Pacers in a new direction.
They wound up going the wrong way.
After struggling defensively, missing the playoffs for the first time in six seasons and amid reports of locker room drama, the Pacers pulled the plug Wednesday when Pritchard, their president of basketball operations, fired Bjorkgren as coach after just one season.