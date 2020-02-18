LU lacrosse’s Suchan is Freshman of Week
Alyssa Suchan was named Gulf South Conference Freshman of the Week for the second time this season, the league office announced on Tuesday.
Suchan posted a career-high four goals and four assists in Lander’s 18-11 victory over rival Erskine. She scored all four of her goals in the opening 30 minutes as the Bearcats opened up a 12-6 halftime lead. The attacker added three goals to her season tally against Mars Hill, while collecting a career-high three ground balls.
Lander is on the road this week at North Greenville on Wednesday, Feb. 19.
5 Lakelands hoops teams in rankings
Five Lakelands teams remain in the top 10 released Tuesday by the South Carolina Basketball Coaches Association.
Abbeville’s boys are No. 10 in Class 2A. Saluda’s girls are No. 4 in the Class 2A girls rankings.
McCormick’s boys remained in the poll at No. 7 in Class 1A. Dixie’s boys team is eighth in Class 1A. McCormick’s girls team is ranked sixth.
Winthrop-USC game canceled
South Carolina’s baseball game against Winthrop, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon, was canceled because of inclement weather.
The Gamecocks will host Presbyterian at 4 p.m. today.
Georgia, Clemson announce 2021 game
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Georgia and Clemson will open the 2021 season by playing on a neutral site at the home of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
The game at Bank of America Stadium, scheduled for Sept. 4, 2021, was announced on Tuesday by the schools and the Charlotte Sports Foundation.
Georgia and Clemson already announced plans to play in the 2024 Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta. The schools also have planned a home-and-home series that includes games in Clemson in 2029 and 2033 and in Athens in 2030 and 2032.
Source: Greg Olsen signs with Seattle
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A person familiar with the situation says three-time Pro Bowl tight end Greg Olsen has agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal has not been announced by the team.
Olsen was released by the Panthers earlier this month after nine seasons with the team amid a rebuilding process under first-year coach Matt Rhule. Olsen has caught 718 passes for 8,444 yards and 59 touchdowns during his 13-year NFL career. He spent his first four seasons with the Chicago Bears.
WHO: Virus’ impact on Olympics uncertain
GENEVA — Despite a virus outbreak spreading from China, a top World Health Organization official said Tuesday it’s much too soon to say whether the Tokyo Olympics are at risk of being cancelled or moved.
Tokyo organizers and the International Olympic Committee have repeatedly said they have no contingency plans for the July 24-Aug. 9 Summer Games since the WHO declared a global health emergency last month.
The U.N. agency’s emergencies program director, Michael Ryan, said Tuesday the sporting event was “way too far” away to consider giving advice that would affect Tokyo’s hosting of the Olympics.
Drew Brees to return for 2020 season
NEW ORLEANS — Quarterback Drew Brees’ record-setting NFL career is on track for a 20th season — and a 15th with the New Orleans Saints.
The 41-year-old Brees announced his intention to return for what would be his 20th NFL season in a social media post on Tuesday.
Brees missed five games with a throwing hand injury that required surgery but was still productive last season while leading New Orleans to a third straight playoff appearance. Brees’ 74.3% completion rate ranked second in NFL history behind only his 2018 record of 74.4%.
Yankees’ Judge has minor shoulder issue
TAMPA, Fla. — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge did not hit or throw during the team’s first full squad workout on Tuesday because of what the team said was a minor right shoulder issue.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone said the problem is not considered serious and Judge could start to ramp up activities in a couple days.