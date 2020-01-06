This week, LSU play-by-play broadcaster Chris Blair is preparing for the biggest call of his career.
The Bayou Bengals have arrived in the national championship for the first time since 2007. They will face Clemson 8 p.m. Monday in New Orleans.
Looking back on his career leading to this point, Blair said Friday nights at J.W. Babb Stadium prepared him.
“What I do now, I learned at Greenwood,” Blair said. “They may be faster, bigger and stronger now, but it’s still 22 guys going at it on a football field.”
This season, Blair has been there every step of the way as LSU quarterback Joe Burrow won the Heisman trophy and the Tigers captured an SEC title.
In the Peach Bowl in Atlanta, Burrow accounted for eight touchdowns in a 63-28 win against Oklahoma.
“This year’s been crazy,” Blair said. “I knew we had a good team in preseason camp, but I would be lying if I knew they were going to put up the numbers they were going to put up. It’s been fun to be a part of.”
Blair joined LSU as the school’s director of radio broadcasting in 2016 after broadcasting for 10 years at Georgia Southern. Before becoming Georgia Southern’s radio voice, he worked with the Clemson Tiger Sports Network and called Greenwood football games after his time as a student at Lander. He is a graduate of Hillcrest High School in Greenville.
At first, Blair had no plans of becoming a sportscaster, even though his father owned radio stations in Kentucky and South Carolina as he was growing up. He called his first football game when one of his father’s employees needed some time off.
“A couple of weeks later, I got a check and I said, ‘What is this?’” Blair said. “They said, ‘We pay you to do the games.’ And I said, ‘You pay someone to do games? That’s a novel idea.”
That small break led Blair to start calling Lander basketball and baseball games. His experience growing up in the industry helped him start calling Greenwood High football games.
“What I did in Greenwood was, I just convinced the owner at the time, ‘If you give me a number of advertising dollars that you need, can I go out and sell all the ads and then do the game?’” Blair said. “And he said, ‘Yeah, here’s the number. So we went out and busted our hump and got the number. It was a way of me doing what I loved.”
Blair called Greenwood games from 1997 to 2004, when the team was coached by Shell Dula. Blair was on the call in 2000, when Greenwood won a state championship.
While in Greenwood, Blair was also traveling with Clemson to help broadcast football games. Often, he’d call the game at J.W. Babb Stadium and head straight to Clemson for the next day’s game.
On one occasion, Blair stayed up all night driving from Greenwood to College Park, Maryland, where he was to broadcast the Clemson-Maryland game.
Blair said his job is much easier now, with a bigger and more specialized support staff. Back in Greenwood, he put the work in because he loved broadcasting.
“Loved every minute of it,” Blair said. “I had a blast doing what I loved doing. And now I’m doing what I love doing in a place where I love doing it.”
A political science degree from Lander has come in handy, believe it or not.
“It was probably the best degree I could have got,” Blair said. “It serves me very well, because when you work in an athletic department with a budget of $160 million, and hundreds of employees, there’s going to be some politics.”