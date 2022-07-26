Sometimes one player can have his fingerprints all over a game. That's exactly the role Lowndes Still played for the Greenwood Post 20 team on Tuesday night.
After falling short on Monday, the Post 20 baseball team needed a win on the road to continue its season. With Still leading the way, Greenwood did just that, defeating Spartanburg 6-4 and advancing to the third day of the American Legion Baseball Playoffs.
"I feel it is very rewarding. The way the state tournament is set up this year, with the possibility of playing home or away, to have to start off and play two games on the road and not have a possibility to play at a neutral site, we felt that we had a challenge ahead of us," Greenwood coach Nate Hamilton said. "I was kind of anxious to see how the guys would respond. I knew they were going to fight and compete, but I think they really were rewarded tonight. It was a really big win for us."
Post 20's offense got rolling in the second inning. Jayden Adams led off the inning with a single to center field, followed by a Spartanburg error. Tyler Rude made Post 28 pay, singling to center field and scoring the game's first run.
After a walk to load the bases and Mason Hamby was hit by a pitch, Greenwood led by two with the bases still loaded for Lowndes Still. The rising college freshman did his damage on the second pitch of the at bat, drilling a line drive to right field for a two-RBI double.
Greenwood tacked on its insurance runs in the top of the fourth and in the sixth thanks to a triple from Still and a sacrifice fly from Zach Faulkner.
Overall, Still led the Braves at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
"He was everywhere," Hamilton said. "Four-for-four with two extra base hits. It just didn't seem like he could miss. He was going to put a barrel on it every time. There's a reason he's hitting in the three spot for us. We were just fortunate he got up in some situations with runners on. He was able to drive some guys in. It was only fitting that he was the guy to come in and close it."
On the mound, Stokes Cromer was efficient in his four innings of work, limiting Spartanburg to three runs (two earned) while striking out three. Still closed out the game, striking out four batters in the final three innings. He allowed just one run and one hit as well.
Greenwood will play its next game on Thursday at 4 p.m. It will play Richland at Segra Park in Columbia.
"This team has a will to win and they hate to lose," Hamilton said. "We've been able to really respond well when things aren't going our way. ... They continue to fight."
