Every game had to end in a tie.
That’s the only way that Jim Still could keep both of his sons, Landon and Lowndes, civil. It was a constant balancing act to keep both boys happy as it was a daily battle between them.
And it didn’t matter what sport was featured in their backyard, better known as the “Still Sports Complex,” the two brothers were always looking for an edge over the other.
“We would throw up a tennis net in the front yard and in the driveway, I would paint off a baseball field or paint a football field in the backyard,” Jim said. “Whatever sport they were playing I just remember how competitive they were. … They would ask me, ‘Daddy what’s the score?’ If one was ahead of the other, we had to play until it was a tie and both parties would be ok with that.”
For years, Landon and Lowndes were opponents and while they’ll still rekindle the sibling rivalry, the two have reveled in the opportunity to play together, suiting up for the Greenwood varsity baseball team and for Post 20. With more than a three-year age gap between them, it was the first and possibly the only time they’d be teammates in their careers.
“Honestly, I thought we’d never play together because we were so far apart in age,” Lowndes said. “He showed out his freshman year and it happened. I wasn’t expecting it.”
Prior to 2022, it was unlikely the two would ever share the field. While Lowndes focused solely on baseball and eventually thrived as a four-year varsity starter with the Eagles, Landon played baseball and golf growing up. When Landon was a seventh grader he decided to focus on golf full time and joined the boys varsity golf team that spring.
After two seasons on the golf course, Landon decided to rekindle his passion for baseball. However, the two-year hiatus meant he would need to polish up on some mechanics and get some live at-bats in, so Landon began his freshman season on jayvee while Lowndes started at shortstop on varsity.
What seemed like a daunting obstacle became more of a speed bump as the year went along for Landon, hitting better than .400 at jayvee.
His rapid return to form caught the eye of Greenwood varsity baseball coach Matt Baker and his staff during a jayvee doubleheader with Strom Thurmond.
“Coach (Kyle) Simpson who drives for the jayvee team and is a coach for our sub-varsity team sends us a text and says ‘I think Landon is ready, he just hit a bomb.’ Then I think he had two more hits during the game as Lowndes is stepping into the box for batting practice. I said, ‘Landon just hit a bomb’ and we’re all excited. Then Lowndes proceeds to hit seven of his 10 balls off of the fieldhouse by the football field. They’re super competitive, but they are each other’s biggest fans.”
On April 15, it happened. Landon got the call-up and was going to start at first base on the varsity team.
“When I got called up I didn’t know I was going to be starting,” Landon said. “It kind of hit me when we were doing ground balls and I was throwing one to Lowndes.”
It took Landon a few games to get that all-important first hit but a week later, he checked off a pair of firsts, getting his first varsity hit and first varsity home run with one swing in the fourth inning against Greer.
As Landon rounded third base and headed for home crowded by all of his teammates, it was Lowndes who was the first one to greet him and celebrate his accomplishment.
“It was really cool to be there and to witness all of that,” Baker said. “... They value Greenwood and they value playing together.”
Since the varsity season, the Stills have made more memories on the field, including sharing the middle-infield for Post 20 when Landon played second base with Lowndes at shortstop against Augusta.
For Jim, it’s a complete change from having to play the mediator in the backyard to watching his sons play on the same team. But it’s a memory, he and the rest of the Still family will cherish forever.
“The cool part is that they are both contributing,” Jim said. “We knew what Lowndes was going to do and he had a great senior season, but for Landon to play a big role late in the season, that was a bonus. I think the biggest thing as a parent was and something the kids don’t understand is having both sets of grandparents alive to see this as well, that’s really cool.”