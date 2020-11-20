Former associate AD at Lander, Cheryl Bell dies
Former Lander University women’s tennis coach and Associate AD/Senior Women’s Administrator Cheryl Bell died Tuesday.
Bell, who was inducted into Lander’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009, spent 51 years at Lander, working for the university in the Registrar’s Office and Academic Affairs before moving to the athletic department.
A Greenwood native, Bell coached the women’s tennis team from 1995-98 and again in 2000.
Holtz tests positive for COVID-19
Lou Holtz has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The 83-year-old former college football coach confirmed the test Thursday to Columbia, South Carolina, TV station WOLO.
Holtz led Notre Dame to the 1988 national title in a Hall of Fame career. He has worked for ESPN and campaigned for President Donald Trump. Holtz is set to receiver the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump.
Tennessee’s Fulmer, Miami’s Diaz test positive
Tennessee athletic director and former Volunteers football coach Phillip Fulmer said Friday he is in isolation after testing positive for COVID-19. And Miami’s Manny Diaz became the latest active coach to announce he has contracted the virus.
Fulmer, 70, posted on Twitter that he is “feeling fine” and was deemed not to have been in close contact with any Tennessee athletes or “sport-specific staff members.”
Fulmer is a College Football Hall of Famer who coached the Vols for 17 years and won a national championship 1998.
Fox and Kings agree on $163 million deal
On the first night of free agency, De’Aaron Fox was the first huge winner.
Huge, as in $163 million — or even more.
Fox and the Sacramento Kings agreed on a max deal Friday night, agent Chris Gaston said. It’s a five-year pact that will pay Fox $163 million, and that figure could rise to nearly $200 million if Fox makes an All-NBA team or receives other league honors.
Brees to miss at least 3 games
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints placed quarterback Drew Brees on injured reserve Friday, meaning he’ll miss at least three games with rib injuries.
Brees was unable to finish last Sunday’s game after absorbing a heavy hit on a sack attempt by 287-pound San Francisco defensive tackle Kentavius Street, who was penalized for roughing on the play.
Street landed on the right side of Brees’ torso as the two went to the ground, and Brees was diagnosed Monday with rib fractures and a collapsed lung.