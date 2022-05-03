The phrase "live and die by the long ball" strikes both excitement and fear in baseball coaches, players and fans.
On one hand, a timely home run can spark a baseball team, but a power outage can derail an offense. For Greenwood, the home runs have served as the charge it needed to close out the season, and on Tuesday, it was the difference-maker.
The Eagles hit two home runs to win their first home playoff game in more than seven years, defeating Easley 4-3.
"We didn't play the cleanest game, but in playoff baseball, it's all about survive and advance," Greenwood coach Matt Baker said. "The environment (tonight) was amazing. … We had to be the tougher team and we flinched there for a little bit. We gave them every run they got, but we were tougher than them and we came through."
Prior to its first-round matchup, Greenwood, and its home run hitting, led the Eagles to a five-game winning streak to close out the regular season. During that stretch, the team averaged more than nine runs and nine hits per game.
Against Easley, the high-flying offense produced just four hits. As a result, all four of its runs came by two two-run home runs; one by Elijah Tiller in the bottom of the first inning, and one by TJ Aiken in the bottom of the fifth.
"I'd love to score 10 runs a game, but in playoff baseball, you just have to win," Baker said. "That's what happened. (We) had four hits and made enough plays to make it happen and in playoff baseball, crazy things happen. When games are on the line, crazy things happen. You just have to find a way to win."
The limited-production put more of an onus on pitching and defense. Lowndes Still got the start for Greenwood and allowed three runs, all unearned, on three hits. After allowing runs in back-to-back innings, Baker brought in Andrew Driver to close out the Green Wave. The junior did not allow a base runner and struck out three batters in 2 2/3 innings.
"He's been lights out for us for the past three games," Baker said. " ... I thought we were a year away with him, but it clicked, and he's filling it up. He's really tough to hit to the point where we're saying 'How do we monitor his (pitch count) so that he can go again?'"
Greenwood will go on the road for the second round as the Eagles travel to play A.C. Flora on Thursday.
Contact sports writer James Benedetto at 864-223-1814 or follow on Twitter @james_benedetto.