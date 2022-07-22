If high schools held jersey retirement ceremonies, Ninety Six softball would honor five numbers.

The No. 6 for Anna Fennell, the No. 8 for Kylie Campbell, the No. 14 for Tori Barr, the No. 23 for Carlee Stockman, and the newest member of Lady Wildcat greats — the No. 10 for Gracie Lollis.

