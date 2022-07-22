If high schools held jersey retirement ceremonies, Ninety Six softball would honor five numbers.
The No. 6 for Anna Fennell, the No. 8 for Kylie Campbell, the No. 14 for Tori Barr, the No. 23 for Carlee Stockman, and the newest member of Lady Wildcat greats — the No. 10 for Gracie Lollis.
The longtime shortstop holds six school records, including career batting average (.431), hits (178) and home runs (13), while commandeering the middle of the infield since she was a seventh-grader.
“Those are some of the best players to come through the program,” Lollis said when asked about being compared to the likes of Campbell, Barr, Stockman and Fennell. “It really blows my mind that I was able to accomplish some of the things that I did. I never thought I would be able to do that. I never thought I’d turn out to be the player that I am honestly. I wouldn’t be the player that I am if it wasn’t for the likes of Kylie Campbell and Tori Barr.”
While Lollis humbly credits her teammates and coaches for helping her become synonymous with Ninety Six softball, her former coach John Coster knew she was going to be special.
“I was hearing about Gracie Lollis when she was in the second or third grade,” Coster said. “We were like, ‘Daggum when is she going to get here?’ Then you’re thinking, ‘Well she isn’t going to really help us until she gets into the eighth or ninth grade.’ She winds up starting in seventh grade. … She was born to play softball. Now we’re looking at (younger players) and comparing them to Gracie Lollis.”
Lollis began cementing her legacy almost immediately. Coster said she was “thrown into the fire” when the team put her at shortstop in 2016. That year, Lollis hit .382 and tallied 15 RBIs against players that were at least three to five years older than her.
She was just as consistent at shortstop, recording an .877 fielding percentage and committed just two errors in 23 games played.
That season laid the foundation for Lollis’ breakout season in 2019. During Ninety Six’s magical run to the state championship, Lollis set career-highs in batting average (.466), RBIs (39), doubles (13), triples (3) and slugging percentage (.818).
“I was always the player that did not like to fail, I had to succeed,” Lollis said. “I knew that year I had to prove myself that year so I did extra work to put myself in a great position. That’s what helped me progress all the way to my senior year. I had to work really hard to get to where I was at.”
That work paid dividends in the state championship against Latta. During the three-game series, Coster said Lollis made two crucial defensive plays that he referred to as “SportsCenter worthy.”
“There was a pop-fly three or four feet to the right of the pitchers’ circle. We’re playing back because Latta could put the bat on the ball, and we knew they weren’t going to bunt. Then out of nowhere, Gracie charges and catches this ball and I was like, ‘How in the hell did you catch that ball?’”
Later, Lollis’ defense was called upon again. This time, the then-freshman dove to her right to catch a line drive and then from the seat of her pants throws it to second to record an inning-ending double play.
“I’ll never forget those plays,” Coster said.
Her bevy of accolades, including being named the 2019 2A Player of the Year, the 2019 I-J Player of the Year and an all-state selection, cemented her status as a great player. But, according to her coaches, she remained as team-oriented as ever.
“I think that outside of being just a great player, she is respected by everybody,” Ninety Six coach Malik Goodman said. “A lot of times girls of her status will have the MO of ‘I’m better than everybody,’ but she’s not that way. She’s always willing to help and she helped out with our (softball) camp. She really cares about the program, not just softball.”
While Lollis will now trade in her maroon and gold jersey for Lander’s blue and gold, she said looks back on her high school career with great fondness, excited to see the next wave of Lady Wildcats take the field.
“To wear the Ninety Six jersey, that’s a big accomplishment,” Lollis said. “Not many players get to do that and get to be a part of it.”