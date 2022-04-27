Those seven words by Ninety Six coach John Coster, epitomize what the senior short stop has meant to the Wildcats. For nearly five seasons, Ninety Six fans have grown accustomed to the No. 10 jersey jogging out to the right side of second base. With her final regular season home game coming to a close, Lollis had one more memory to make.
In a tie ballgame with runners on first and second, Lollis stepped into the box and drove the second pitch of the at-bat out of the park for a three-run home run. The long ball gave Ninety Six the cushion it needed Wednesday to defeat Dixie, 8-4.
"There's nothing better than that," Coster said. "She's a ballplayer … She's just a good leader and I'm very proud of her. … Gracie Lollis has been the starting shortstop here since the seventh grade and then to see her do that on senior night, that's awesome."
It's Lollis' second home run in as many days as she hit a game-winning home run Tuesday to defeat Abbeville.
For Coster, seeing Lollis, along with hitters such as Katie Fortner and Janiyah Squire, find their swings this late in the season, is a huge confidence boost before the playoffs.
"We had some big timely hits," Coster said. "We were down and we didn't give up. I think that's from growing up last night. I thought they did a good job responding to the adversity."
Ninety Six snapped a four-game Dixie winning streak where the Hornets scored a combined 62 runs. Despite the team's production, Dixie had an opportunity to pick up enough insurance runs in the top of the fourth. It did not.
The missed opportunity coupled with the home run was what Dixie coach Samantha Ferguson highlighted as a turning point in the loss.
"We needed to score more than one there and then the fifth got us," Ferguson said. " ... It was a heck of a hit by Lollis, but it was a good ballgame. They came back on fire."
Dixie will finish up the regular season on the road as it travels to High Point Academy. As for Ninety Six, it will also travel as the Wildcats face Saluda.
"We just said 'Let's build off of this, let's take it a step further'" Coster said. "We are doing that at the right time."
