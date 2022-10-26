Key Holloway is a much different quarterback than he was just a few months ago.
The Emerald sophomore began his journey to the starting role this past spring when he could barely throw it 10 or 15 yards.
Fast forward to the Fall, Holloway has led his team to its first playoff berth since 2018.
Holloway went 9-for-12 passing for 102 yards, had 12 carries for 101 yards and scored three all-purpose touchdowns in the Vikings’ 44-8 win over Union County last Friday.
For his playoff-clinching performance, Holloway has been recognized as the Index-Journal Player of the Week.
“Something in my head told me that we had to win this, and I know I’m one of the biggest players. I play quarterback, and in order for us to get to the next level, we had to win this game,” Holloway said.
Although the sophomore entered the game a little nervous, he settled in during a time his team needed him most, up 7-2 with less than a minute left in the first half.
He led his team on a 56-yard drive completed with a few key passes from the quarterback and capped off with a 6-yard touchdown run as the buzzer sounded.
On two of the next three drives, Holloway came up big again. First, the sophomore connected with receiver Jordan Greene on a 34-yard pass. And on the next drive, he ran 50-yards to the end zone for his third and final score of the night, putting the Yellow Jackets out of reach.
For Holloway, having good players around him makes the pressure of being a young starting quarterback go down a little.
“The offensive line that we got, they open the hole for you to run, they hold a block so you can throw. I’ve got players like Jordan and Ean (Ryans) that can catch, you just throw it to them,” Holloway said.
As a young quarterback, Holloway recognizes he still has a lot to learn, but Emerald quarterbacks coach Will Crawford thinks his starter is on the right track.
“I think that Friday night’s game was his best yet. I still think that he’s got a lot more potential, he really did a great job Friday night,” Crawford said. “Anytime a sophomore steps up and plays like that, you gotta love it because you know you’re going to have him for two more years.”
And with just a few months behind center under his belt, Holloway has improved quite a bit. Crawford says the sophomore has thrown it a lot better and his feet have improved since the Spring.
What’s been key to Holloway’s improvement? His work ethic.
“He puts a lot of work into getting better. He’s very coachable and that makes it fun and easy for me,” Crawford said. “He has a great work ethic and whenever a player has that type of work ethic, you know they’re going to live up to their potential.”
Luckily for Holloway, he has two more years to live up to his potential at the high school level. But for now, Holloway has a big goal after the Vikings punched their tickets into the playoffs — win a state championship.
“I want to be one of the sophomore players to win state at this school. I want to win state this year, and the group of seniors, I want to get them there, too,” Holloway said. “I want to build off this, keep making it to the playoffs, learn from my mistakes.”