On June 28, 2021, Spence Hagood wrapped up his final round at the Boys High School Golf National Invitational. He had his moments during the three-day tournament, but when his ball rolled into the final cup, Hagood finished the tournament tied for 45th with a 231.
After that tournament, a switch flipped for the Cambridge Academy golfer.
He’s worked his way up to the No. 21 golfer in the state, according to the South Carolina Junior Golf Association rankings. He just wrapped up his junior year by leading the Cougars to their second consecutive state championship and his second individual medal at the state championship. He was named an All-State selection and on Thursday, he was selected as the I-J Player of the Year for boys golf.
“Spence is by far the best youth golfer in Greenwood. He might be the best golfer in Greenwood,” Cambridge Academy boys golf coach Eric Massey said. “Spence is a great young man, who mentors the younger players on the team. He takes time with them, helps them with their swings. He always keeps a cool demeanor about him. He’s just a great guy.”
Hagood finished the two-day state championship with a 140, completing his round with a 70 on both days at the tournament. Hagood finished with the best score of any classification at the South Carolina Independent School Association State Golf Tournament, finishing three strokes better than the next closest opponent. He won the 1A medal by six shots.
But his results weren’t shocking to Massey, as he said Hagood lost just one round to another golfer in the Cougars region all year. That one round came against a fellow Cougar.
“He is the most self-motivated player that I’ve ever coached in any sport,” Massey said. “He’s a great example to my other kids.”
Hagood’s dominance comes from the focus he plays with, blocking everything out except his next shot.
“Spence has the ability to block out everything else around him and concentrate on the shot sitting in front of him,” Massey said. “He doesn’t let anything else distract him. He practices nonstop. ... He focuses on the small details. If we’re practicing, and the shot didn’t go the way he wanted it to, he will drop another ball and hit from the same exact spot to figure out what happened.”
Hagood developed and refined that focus throughout his golfing career, especially throughout this past year. Prior to the high school season, he finished in the top-10 in seven of the 14 SCJGA tournaments.
He doesn’t have a specific routine that locks him in every round, but he just starts to focus while he warms up, truly locking in on the putting green before stepping onto his first tee box for the day.
“It definitely helps a lot, especially the bigger tournaments like state,” Hagood said of his tournament experience. “I used to not play too great in those tournaments. Playing in all those tournaments this past summer made it just feel like another tournament.”
Hagood and the rest of the Cougars will get a chance to play in the Boys High School Golf National Invitational once again this summer, teeing off at Pinehurst Resort in a month.
“It was really cool last year, playing with people from across the country,” Hagood said. “It’s going to be a lot different up there than down here. Hopefully, we can improve and get a better placement than we did last year.”