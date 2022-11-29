Photo of Mapes
Buy Now

Cambridge junior Jillian Mapes passes to her teammate in the corner in the Cougars' 52-25 win over Dixie.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Right from the tip, the Cambridge girls' basketball team wasted no time in playing stingy on defense.

The Cougars went full-court press early in the game, forcing turnovers and starting Tuesday night’s game on a 11-0 run.

Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.

Tags