Updated: November 29, 2022 @ 10:29 pm
Right from the tip, the Cambridge girls' basketball team wasted no time in playing stingy on defense.
The Cougars went full-court press early in the game, forcing turnovers and starting Tuesday night’s game on a 11-0 run.
From there, points came at a premium for Dixie, but came easy for its opponent, as Cambridge took down the Hornets 52-25.
“We try to keep it at a fast pace because slower games, that’s just not our pace,” Cambridge coach Amanda Deason said. “We try to start out fast and keep momentum going throughout the game.”
A big part of the Cougars’ momentum from start to finish was Jillian Mapes. Although assists are Mapes’ thing in volleyball, scoring is her forte in hoops, as she rattled off 28 points.
The junior made 50% of her shots, and snagged two of Cambridge’s 12 steals.
“Overall, good game for her,” Deason said. “She’s good. I can put her anywhere, I can put her in the post and she does whatever I ask her.”
As for the Hornets, when they did get inside the arc, Dixie had trouble scoring in the paint. Senior Faith Harvley was the main proponent of the Cougars’ defense on her end of the floor, totaling two blocks and eight defensive rebounds.
Dixie ended the night with just nine baskets from the field.
“That’s basically what we try to do. If you’re gonna score on us, we want you to score not anywhere close to the basket,” Deason said. “You can take (long) shots, but we don’t want you to take 2-footers.”
Although the Hornets had a difficult time racking up points, Jaylia Turner helped lead her team in points with eight. She also hit a 30-foot 3-pointer at the buzzer before halftime to cut Cambridge’s lead to 11.
Not bad for a freshman in her first varsity game.
“She’s got a lot of talent, a lot of skill, she just needs a little confidence,” Dixie coach T. Carter said. “She’s a wonderful young lady, she’s great to coach, so I’m thankful to have her for four years, but she’s got a lot of upside to her for sure.”
With Tuesday night’s win, the Cougars improve to 3-1 in the young season, a promising mark for what Deason believes can be a promising season.
“I’m hoping this season, we can be a top one or two in our region, so that’s what my personal goal is,” Deason said.
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.
