It was a lot to grasp for Drew Mundy in June.
He and a team of 40 and older tennis players from Greenwood and Laurens had just won the Southern sectional of a Men’s 3.5 league.
And a shot at a United States Tennis Association national championship.
Mundy and nine other area players are competing in the USTA Adult 40 and over 3.5 national championship this weekend in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“It means a lot to me,” Mundy said. “I’ve grown up playing tennis since I was a little kid, so anytime you can compete for any championship whether it’s state or a southeast regional or now a national championship, it means a lot because all those guys put in a lot of time and effort.”
“It’s just fun to compete in any sport but especially since we’ve been doing tennis for awhile, it’s very satisfying, and I’m just looking forward to competing with my guys.”
The 3.5 team started its run at a championship Friday morning with matches against teams from Oklahoma and New Mexico. The squad will also play lineups from Washington state and Hawaii on Saturday in hopes to advance to Sunday’s semifinal and final.
“On paper, it’s very hard for me to think that anybody can beat us but it’s a game, so you never know,” said team member Michael Shier.
Although making it through the event’s pool play will be a challenge, team captain Ike Dickey and his team are no stranger to tough tests. After capturing a state championship in June, the team started the Southern sectional with a loss against Tennessee in Auburn, Ala.
However, the South Carolina representatives swept right through the rest of the tournament. The team had wins vs. Kentucky, Mississippi and Georgia, an avenging win against Tennessee and a championship victory over Louisiana.
“It probably really didn’t hit me until a day or two after we got home,” Mundy said. “Just the emotion that we had really pulled it off and won it. It was one thing to get there to the finals, but another to pull it off. It was really satisfying and it was just a great experience.”
What’s one reason behind the team’s success? The way its players have meshed together.
“Everybody is team-oriented and will do whatever it takes,” Dickey said. “They’ll play whatever position, they’ll play whatever part … nobody’s ever too single-minded to worry just about them.”
This comes despite players coming from two cities — Greenwood and Laurens. The cities are much smaller than some cities the team’s opponents will be representing, particularly Albuquerque, N.M. and Honolulu, Hawaii.
This gives players like Mundy even more reason to bring home a championship to their small towns.
“There’s a lot of support in the community and people pulling for you and all that stuff but anytime whether it’s a high school sport, an adult sport or anything, you’re wanting to represent your town and the people you play for,” Mundy said.
With a national championship just a few wins away, members of the team will look to accomplish what may be their biggest achievement yet.
“It would mean the world to me,” Mundy said. “It’s something that I’ve always wanted to do. I’m still a bit stunned that we’re getting to have the opportunity to go play for the national title. It would be the icing on the cake for my adult tennis career.”