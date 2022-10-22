Tennis is one of the more popular sports in the country. Popular enough for 1,484 3.5 teams of players aged 40 and older.
After a national tournament earlier this month, a team with players from Greenwood and Laurens can say they’re one of the best.
The team, captained by Ike Dickey, finished third in the USTA Adult 40 and older 3.5 national championship on Oct. 9 in Scottsdale, Ariz.
“To finish third in the country, it was pretty exciting,” said team member Drew Mundy. “I was pleased with the outcome, like I said, I wish we would’ve finished first, but I was happy with the results.”
After reaching Sunday’s semifinal round, the South Carolina representatives fell short 3-1 against a Texas team made up of players from Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio.
However, the team ended its trip to Arizona on a winning note with a victory over Florida to take home third place in a 2-2 tiebreaker.
“It was nice to end with a win,” Dickey said. “Some people were saying they didn’t care if it was third or fourth, and when you actually get to it, it was exciting.”
The team advanced to the all-important Sunday matches after taking care of business in pool play on Friday and Saturday. They earned wins against Oklahoma, New Mexico and Hawaii and dropped their lone pool play loss to Washington.
The team went far despite being one of the smaller teams in the tournament. Although the team is made up of 10 players, only eight made the trip to Scottsdale, as each match required seven players.
“We became a little bit tired on Sunday,” Mundy said. “Maybe if we had a little bit of quality depth, maybe things would’ve come out a little different. That was probably the biggest difference between us and the other three teams in the semis.”
As far as the tournament itself, Mundy was pleased with how top-notch it was.
“They were all talented. It was some great tennis. I played some of the best guys I’ve played,” Mundy said. “Everybody had good sportsmanship, never had one bad call… it was about as good as you could ask for at nationals.”
But it wasn’t all business for the Greenwood-Laurens squad.
Dickey, Mundy and others enjoyed the amenities around Scottsdale, checking out some local restaurants, the Grand Canyon and an Arizona Fall League game featuring Greenwood native Sheldon Reed.
“Not to be sappy, but I enjoyed getting to spend time with my wife in somewhere we’ve never been, and I definitely enjoyed playing with my partner,” Dickey said. “Ben Little and I have come real close. Played really solid tennis.”
As for the team’s future, it’s up in the air.
New USTA ratings will be released near the end of this year and members of the team might be promoted to a 4.0 NTRP rating. Dickey says if enough members stay at the 3.5 level, they’ll try to replace the ones promoted and make another run at nationals.
As for now, the team captain is glad to continue the friendships he has built with his nine teammates.
“It’s a great feeling,” Dickey said. “I definitely will play with the Greenwood guys off and on when I see them, and the six Laurens guys, I’ll definitely see weekly, if not every other week.”