Team members, from left, Phil Nickles, Michael Shier, Drew Mundy, Ike Dickey, Ben Little, Jason Tavenner and Ellis Williams finished third in the USTA 40 and older 3.5 national championship in Scottsdale, Ariz. earlier this month. Not shown: Marty Woods.

Tennis is one of the more popular sports in the country. Popular enough for 1,484 3.5 teams of players aged 40 and older.

After a national tournament earlier this month, a team with players from Greenwood and Laurens can say they’re one of the best.

