Scott Shirley, owner of Summerset Capital, LLC, spoke with Hunters Creek residents last month about his vision for the golf club.

 CAM ADAMS | INDEX-JOURNAL

Summerset Capital, LLC has a contract to buy the property formerly known as Hunters Creek Golf Club, according to a press release sent by company owner Scott Shirley. The acquisition of the 311-acre property is pending and is scheduled to close later this fall.

Upon purchase, Shirley, a 27-year resident of Hunters Creek, plans to restore the golf club’s clubhouse grounds, buildings, fairways, trails, bridges and driving range. However, Shirley has no immediate plans regarding golf course operations.

