Summerset Capital, LLC has a contract to buy the property formerly known as Hunters Creek Golf Club, according to a press release sent by company owner Scott Shirley. The acquisition of the 311-acre property is pending and is scheduled to close later this fall.
Upon purchase, Shirley, a 27-year resident of Hunters Creek, plans to restore the golf club’s clubhouse grounds, buildings, fairways, trails, bridges and driving range. However, Shirley has no immediate plans regarding golf course operations.
Shirley also aims to reopen the property’s clubhouse restaurant with an experienced restaurateur at some point.
The golf club has been closed since December 2018 after LS Capital shuttered the site.
Shirley and his son, Ben Shirley, have experience are residential developers of properties in South Carolina, North Carolina and Colorado.
Steve Lankford, president of the Hunters Creek Homeowners Association, is confident in the Shirleys to revitalize the property.
“We are excited to see an investor acquire the property and restore it to what we have known as a great amenity in Greenwood,” Lankford said. “Having a long-time community resident that has the experience and knowledge to take on such an endeavor gives me pleasure to see it turning our community back into what we were accustomed to.”
“We optimistically wait additional information about how our residents can participate and support Mr. Shirley’s plans for the betterment of our community.”
Contact sports writer Cam Adams at 864-223-1814. Follow him on Twitter @bycamadams.