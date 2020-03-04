Lakelands players picked for North/South
Emerald senior guard Lauren Livingston and McCormick senior guard Jordan Brown were chosen for the North/South All-Star girls basketball game. Saluda girls basketball coach Jeanette Wilder was also chosen as one of six coaches for the game.
Livingston and Brown will play on the North team. Wilder will be one of three coaches on the North team.
The 72nd annual North/South games will take place on March 21 at Lexington High School.
USC baseball game canceled
COLUMBIA — South Carolina’s game against Boston College that was scheduled for Wednesday was canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be made up.
The Gamecocks return to Founders Park on Friday to start a three-game series against Cornell. First pitch is set for 7 p.m.
5 Gamecocks qualify for championships
COLUMBIA — Five members of the South Carolina women’s swimming and diving team earned invitations to the 2020 NCAA Division I Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships, the NCAA announced Wednesday.
Sophomore Hallie Kinsey, freshman Taylor Steele and Seniors Albury Higgs, Christina Lappin and Emily Cornell all qualified for the Championship meet. The meet will be held from March 18-21 at Gabrielsen Natatorium in Athens, Georgia.
The Gamecocks are also eligible to swim in two relays, the 200 freestyle and the 400 medley.
3 Tigers named to academic team
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Putting in work on and off the court, Clemson women’s basketball student-athletes Hannah Hank, Amari Robinson and Kendall Spray have been named to the All-ACC Academic Team, the league announced Wednesday.
Student-athletes must have earned a minimum 3.0 grade point average from the previous semester and maintained a 3.0 grade point average during their academic career in order to be eligible for the All-ACC Academic Team.
Bills name Frazier assistant head coach
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier is adding assistant head coach to his job title.
The promotion announced Wednesday underscores Frazier’s role of serving as one of head coach Sean McDermott’s most trusted advisers, while also overseeing one of the NFL’s stingiest defenses over the past two seasons.
The 60-year-old Frazier is noted for having a commanding, even-keeled approach. And his relationship with McDermott showed no signs of fracturing after McDermott briefly took over the defensive play-calling duties during Buffalo’s 31-20 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in 2018.
UMKC, Chicago State hoops cancel trips
SEATTLE — Missouri-Kansas City has joined Chicago State in canceling a trip to Seattle for a regularly scheduled Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball game this week over concerns about the spread of the coronavirus, the conference announced Wednesday.