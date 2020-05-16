Live golf returns at Seminole
Live golf returns to television on Sunday, and it might not look entirely familiar except for the players.
No caddies.
The only rake on the golf course will be carried by a PGA Tour rules official. If the flagstick is removed from the cup, it will be handled by another rules official.
And the four players — Rory McIlroy and Dustin Johnson against Rickie Fowler and Matthew Wolff — will be carrying their own bags in the charity Skins game at Seminole Golf Club in Juno Beach, Florida.
Attorney: Affidavits clear Dunbar
MIAMI — The attorney for Seattle Seahawks cornerback Quinton Dunbar says he has five signed affidavits from witnesses that exonerate his client in an armed robbery.
Attorney Michael Grieco told The Associated Press on Friday that the five witnesses attested that Dunbar was not involved in the robbery earlier this week. Grieco said the affidavits were presented to prosecutors in Broward County but authorities still want Dunbar to turn himself in.
Greico has been in contact with authorities regarding Dunbar’s surrender but declined to say when that would happen.
Giants’ Baker surrenders to police
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker surrendered to police Saturday after being charged with robbing people of money and valuables at a cookout he was attending with another NFL player.
Baker is charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm. He turned himself in at the Broward County Jail.
His lawyer, Bradford Cohen, says he has affidavits that will clear Baker.
Pepper Rodgers dies at 88
ATLANTA — Pepper Rodgers, a colorful personality who helped Georgia Tech to an unbeaten season as a player in 1952 and went on to coach the Yellow Jackets as well as Kansas, UCLA and Memphis teams in both the USFL and CFL, died Thursday. He was 88.
A statement from his alma mater said Rodgers died in Reston, Virginia, where he lived after retiring from his final job as Washington’s vice president of football operations in 2004. No cause of death was given, but he had recently suffered a fall.
A quarterback and kicker, Rodgers was part of Georgia Tech teams that went 32-2-3, claimed two Southeastern Conference championships and won three major bowl games during his three years on the varsity. He capped a 12-0 season in 1952 by throwing a touchdown pass, kicking a field goal and adding three extra points in a 24-7 victory over Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl.