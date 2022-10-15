At every head coaching stop, Chris Liner likes to build his program based off Matthew 7:24 — “Everyone then who hears these words of mine and does them will be like a wise man who built his house on the rock.”

He started to mold his program in this way at Ninety Six, continued it at Laurens and is using the same formula at Greenwood.

Contact sports writer Cody Estremera at 864-943-2530.

Tags