At every head coaching stop, Chris Liner likes to build his program based off Matthew 7:24 — “Everyone then who hears these words of mine and does them will be like a wise man who built his house on the rock.”
He started to mold his program in this way at Ninety Six, continued it at Laurens and is using the same formula at Greenwood.
“It’s much more difficult to build a program that way,” Liner said. “It takes a lot of time, hard work and a lot of good people to make that work. But it is so satisfying when you see the transformation, not just in our young men but in our school.”
Liner was the coach guest speaker Thursday night at the Fellowship of Christian Athletes banquet, where he spoke about the trials that students face growing up in 2022.
“For years, Greenwood was known for what it was on the sports page. In the last 10 years, it’s been known more for what is on the front page,” Liner said. “If you’re from here or if this is where you call your home, I hope that bothers you. The reason that I’m standing here today is I wanted to come back home to make a difference.
“It hurt me being in Laurens or wherever we were, and people talked about this place that I love. It hurt. I got a bunch of Greenwood boys back in town that love this place as much as I do. We are making a difference. Sometimes you have to get punched in the face a few times. But we are making a difference.”
In the three years he has been the Eagles head coach, 27 players have been removed from the football team because of several reasons, including jail time, expulsion and even death.
“The vast majority of them were good kids. They just didn’t have any direction,” Liner said. “It’s sad when you see people that want to do right, but they just don’t know how. It’s frustrating to see that. That’s the thing that keeps me up at night the most.”
Since he began his coaching career in the late 1990s, Liner has been attending FCA camps. As an assistant for Shell Dula, he was part of the Greenwood staff that brought its players to several camps around the state. he continued that tradition when he became Ninety Six’s head coach in 2008.
In late June, Liner took his current varsity team to Gardner-Webb for a nearly weeklong camp focused on football and faith.
Liner wrote a letter to every church in the area, asking for financial assistance for the team to take the trip. Six came, as did 27 people, raised more than $10,000 to send the entire varsity Eagles team to the camp. Liner said the coolest thing about the camp was 31 kids make first-time commitments to Christ.
“That’s who we are for better or for worse. I am a Greenwood boy, and I love this place,” Liner said. “We will fight to the last breath to get this place back to the way it was when we grew up.”
Liner said FCA is a big part of that mission. His team receives three devotions a week.
Seniors Bryson Childs and Jared Ledbetter also spoke at the banquet, speaking about the impact FCA has on their lives. Childs plays football at Ninety Six High School, while Ledbetter plays basketball at Dixie High School.
“FCA has taught me that I have to step up on my own and see if others will follow” Childs said. “If they don’t follow, I know that God will walk with me and see me through.”
Ledbetter talked about his faith, and how FCA has allowed him to be more comfortable sharing what he has learned to anyone that will listen, which includes the students at the Vacation Bible School he volunteers at.
“The best thing about FCA at Dixie High School is being able to come to a place that welcomes us and pushes us to live our lives for Christ everyday,” Ledbetter said. “Also, giving us the ability to grow closer to one another, but primarily grow closer to Jesus Christ.”
FCA CEO Shane Williamson was the keynote speaker. He spoke about impressions that everyone, especially coaches, can make in people’s lives, using a canister of Play-Doh.
“When you come in contact with another human being, you leave an impression. ... Here’s the thing though, if you make an impression and you’re with someone on a regular basis and you’re leaving an impression on them over and over again, that impression gets deeper,” Williamson said as he started to make a deeper imprint on the Play-Doh. “It goes from leaving an impression to leaving an impact. If you have influence over another person, you form this very deep thing called an imprint. It never leaves you.”